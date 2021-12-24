ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Matrix Resurrections: Carrie-Anne Moss Recalls Making Iconic Sequences

By Brandon Davis
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Matrix Resurrections bring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss back to the computerized world which belongs to a film franchise which has been dormant for nearly two decades. In 1999, the world was introduced to The Matrix, opening up on a sequence with Moss as Trinity jumping into the air to...

comicbook.com

Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Carrie-Anne Moss: ‘There was a scene in the first Matrix with me in stilettos. I could barely stand straight’

When The Matrix asks us all to take the red pill again on 22 December, Carrie-Anne Moss, 54, will return to the role that made her famous. Moss first played Trinity, a motorbike-riding, badass, PVC-clad hacker, in 1999, and despite the character not surviving the original trilogy, she is back, along with her co-star Keanu Reeves, for the fourth instalment, The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, this time without her sister Lilly. Moss, who was born in Canada, started her career as a model and had several small parts on television and in films before The Matrix struck gold. She played Marvel’s first on-screen lesbian character, Jeri Hogarth, in the Netflix series Jessica Jones, and away from the acting world, she runs a “labour of love” lifestyle site called Annapurna Living. She lives with her husband and three children in the countryside in California, which means she does not see the current trend for Matrix-inspired fashion such as big stompy boots and tiny sunglasses out on the streets.
MOVIES
Brenham Banner-Press

Carrie Anne-Moss glad Trinity wasn't 'overly sexualised' in The Matrix

Carrie Anne-Moss is grateful her 'The Matrix' character wasn’t "overly sexualised". The 54-year-old actress has reprised her role as computer programmer and hacker Trinity in the upcoming fourth instalment in the blockbuster sci-fi franchise, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. And Carrie-Anne has admitted she appreciative of the fact directors The Wachowskis...
MOVIES
Person
Keanu Reeves
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
MOVIES
#Matrix#Sequences#Trinity#Resurrections
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch The Matrix 4 – can you stream The Matrix Resurrections?

How can you watch The Matrix 4? The war between man and machine is back in theatres for The Matrix Resurrections, Lana Wachowski’s hotly anticipated new science fiction movie sequel. In it, Neo (Keanu Reeves) is somehow alive within the virtual realm, searching for Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), who’s become trapped there.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Is a Nostalgia-Fueled Love Story 22 Years in the Making

The word that kept coming to mind while watching The Matrix Resurrections was “echo.” Not déjà vu — not the spooky sensation of having dreamt or lived something already without being able to account for when or where it happened. But echo: in which you know the origin, you can pinpoint the source, and yet here it comes, boomeranging back, somewhat the same as before, but also different. Distorted.  A case in point: the return of familiar characters, like Morpheus and Mr. Smith — unforgettably played by Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving, respectively — but without those actors. (This is no...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Matrix Resurrections Ending Explained: Solving Lana Wachowski’s Mindbender, And Its Implications

Warning: deep spoilers for The Matrix Resurrections’ ending are in play. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, you may want to change that before reading ahead. Almost 20 years since Neo (Keanu Reeves) brokered peace between humans and machines in The Matrix Revolutions, something seems to be stirring in the code of that legendary sci-fi landscape. Lana Wachowski’s return to the groundbreaking series she co-created with sister Lilly came from a very personal place this time around, but that didn’t stop her from creating one hell of a mindbender in The Matrix Resurrections. If you’re still sifting through the pieces like we are, you can read on; so consider this your last warning for spoilers ahead.
MOVIES
MovieMaker

What Actually Happened to Morpheus and Zion in The Matrix Resurrections?

This article contains spoilers for The Matrix Resurrections. Among the many, many curious aspects of The Matrix Resurrections (out now in theaters and on HBO Max) is the absence of Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving even while their characters — Morpheus and Smith, respectively — are back for more. Sort of.
MOVIES
Popculture

'The Matrix Resurrections' Has Fans of the Iconic Franchise Weighing in on Social Media

Fans of The Matrix have been sharing their thoughts on social media after The Matrix Resurrections premiered Wednesday in theaters and on HBO Max. The newest installment in The Matrix franchise, directed by Lana Wachowski, features Keanu Reeves reprising his role of Neo as the character must choose to follow the white rabbit once again and determine what exactly is behind his own reality.
MOVIES
thelily.com

‘The Matrix’ has always been a trans story, and now audiences can’t ignore it

“The Matrix Resurrections” hits theaters and HBO Max this week, the latest in a string of popular 1990s-era media being rebooted. As a sucker for nostalgia and updated graphics, I have been patiently waiting for my favorite shows and movies to get the 2021 touch they deserve. Some, like “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” have not been worth the wait. But “The Matrix Resurrections” feels unique compared to its rebooted counterparts.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

The Matrix Resurrections gets mixed first reactions: Critics say it's 'not perfect' but praise 'astonishing' set pieces and chemistry between Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss

The first reactions from critics over The Matrix Resurrections are in. While the response has been mixed with some saying it's far from a 'perfect' movie, it has been met with unanimous praise over the 'astonishing' set pieces and 'burning' chemistry between Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss. The fourth installment...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

That Time Matrix Resurrections Star Jonathan Groff Had To ‘Smash’ Keanu Reeves’ Face Into A Wall During An Action Sequence

It’s been over 20 years since The Matrix franchise kicked off and took the sci-fi genre by storm but, like many groundbreaking films, it doesn’t fit neatly into any one box. The franchise takes cues from a number of genres, though action is heavily present in the films. As a result, the movies house many epic fight scenes. Apparently, one of the stars of the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections, Jonathan Groff, takes part in a pretty intense scene with returning lea Keanu Reeves and had to “smash” the franchise vet’s face into a wall. And honestly, Groff makes it sound like a pretty magical moment.
MOVIES

