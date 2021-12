So you added a puppy to the family and everyone was excited to welcome the new furball. But now the puppy’s nonstop biting, nipping, and mouthing are starting to get you down. It’s no fun when those razor-sharp teeth sink into your skin. You weren’t expecting this, and now you’re worried that your puppy is showing aggressive tendencies, and you’re wondering how to stop puppy biting. Believe it or not, biting is one of the most common reasons pet parents seek help from Jennifer Summerfield, a veterinarian and trainer. She reassures her clients that while biting might be annoying for humans, it’s a normal part of puppy development.

