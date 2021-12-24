ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

The New Abnormal: Strokes Postpone New Year’s Eve Show Amid Raging Covid Cases

By Jason Newman
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago

There’s an alternate universe in which the worst of the pandemic is behind us, Covid cases have long plateaued and 2022 was all set to kickstart 1,000 “Return! of! Live! Music!” articles. In this world, fans were going to say good riddance to this year and celebrate New Year’s Eve at a massive gathering, ready to wax nostalgic.

Instead, Strokes fans will have to be alone, together on New Year’s, as the band announced Friday they were postponing their planned show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center amid rising cases due to the Omicron variant.

“How can we put this,” the band wrote . “We’re postponing the show.⁣ We were so excited to be performing for everyone in Brooklyn this New Year’s Eve, but the Omicron variant has thwarted our plans. We’ve made the decision to postpone our show at Barclays Center.”⁣

The group added that all tickets will be honored for whenever the rescheduled date is alongside refund info for those still unsure about attending shows. ⁣”We want everyone to stay safe and healthy and we look forward to celebrating the new year with all of you … just a bit later than originally planned.”

The news comes as New York City reported a daily average of 12,613 cases, a number that has been steadily increasing since last month.

On Thursday, Phish rescheduled their four-night New Year’s Eve run at Madison Square Garden to April. “The health and safety of Phish fans, our crew, and venue staff is paramount in our minds,” Phish said in a statement . “While Phish has played shows this year as the pandemic has continued, this variant’s ability for rapid transmission is unprecedented.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Not So Down With Disease: Phish Postpone New Year’s Concerts Over Omicron Concerns

Phish have called off their four-night New Year’s Eve run at Madison Square Garden in New York City due to ongoing concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19.  Phish was set to play every night from Dec. 29 through Jan. 1, marking their first gigs at the Garden since their New Year’s run in 2019. The shows have now been pushed to the spring, and will be held April 20 through 23, with a special three-set show — like the one originally planned for New Year’s Eve — taking place on April 22. “The health and safety of Phish fans, our crew,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Fox Scraps ‘New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022’ Telecast Due to Omicron

Fox has canceled its original plans to broadcast New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022 live in New York’s Times Square citing the surge of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, Variety reports. The network announced on Tuesday that it will instead air replacement programming. “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards,” Fox Entertainment said in a statement. “We will not be moving forward with Fox’s...
CORONAVIRUS
Rolling Stone

MAGA Diehards Melt Down Over Trump’s Pro-Vax Push

In the crisscrossed, Q-addled conspiracy world where Donald Trump is held up as America’s great savior, and covid-19 vaccines are denounced as part of a poisonous plot to control the world, the former president’s own vaccination status — Trump privately got jabbed before departing the White House — has been an inconvenient truth. This contradiction shot to the surface again this week when the disgraced ex-president, in the midst of an arena tour with disgraced ex-Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly, told the crowd he’d gotten his booster shot.  When some audience members booed, Trump chastised his critics. He touted the covid shots...
POTUS
Newsday

Fox cancels NYC New Year's Eve show due to COVID-19 concerns

Citing the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus pandemic, Fox Broadcasting has canceled its live New Year's Eve Times Square special, which had been scheduled to star hosts Ken Jeong and Joel McHale and correspondent Kelly Osborne. "While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for 'Fox's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Coronavirus
Brooklyn, NY
Health
Tv20detroit.com

Phish postpones New Year's Eve concerts in New York City

NEW YORK — Phish announced Thursday the band would postpone its annual run of New Year's Eve concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City due to the COVID-19 omicron variant. The sold-out concerts will be moved to April, according to a statement from the band. "With the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health And Safety#The New Abnormal#Omicron#Barclays Center
undertheradarmag.com

The Strokes Cancel Brooklyn New Year’s Eve Concert Due to Omicron

The Strokes have canceled their New Year’s Eve concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which was set to feature IDLES and Hinds as supporting acts. In an Instagram post, the band states: “We were so excited to be performing for everyone in Brooklyn this New Year’s Eve, but the Omicron variant has thwarted our plans. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date and details regarding refunds will be offered when the new date is announced.”
MUSIC
Popculture

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Status Revealed Amid New York COVID Surge

Although Fox canceled its New Year's Eve show earlier this week, ABC is going ahead with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest next week. The network made the decision after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the ball drop in Times Square will still go on, just with fewer people allowed to attend and tighter coronavirus safety regulations. The event's status was in question as the number of new coronavirus cases skyrocketed as the highly-contagious Omicron variant spreads.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Phish Reschedules New Year’s Concerts Due to COVID-19 Surge

Phish, which has made a tradition out of New Year’s Eve concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden, has rescheduled its 2021-22 “New Year’s Run” due to the surge of COVID-19 in the New York area. The shows will now take place April 20-23, 2022, including a three-set show (as originally planned for New Year’s Eve) on April 22. Yes, you read right: The first rescheduled show is on 4/20. The band’s announcement follows in full: With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surging in New York City, we have made the very difficult decision to reschedule next week’s run of shows at Madison...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Laredo Morning Times

LCD Soundsystem’s New York Residency Dates Canceled Due to Omicron Surge

As the Covid-19 Omicron variant continues to spread, particularly in New York, Brooklyn Steel has canceled the remaining three dates of LCD Soundsystem’s “You Are Here” 20-night residency at the venue: tonight (Sunday) through Tuesday. A statement from the venue reads, “LCD Soundsystem’s shows at Brooklyn Steel...
MUSIC
The Independent

London’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Trafalgar Square cancelled amid Omicron surge

London's New Year's Eve celebration in Trafalgar Square has been shelved with less than two weeks to go amid a surge in Omicron Covid cases.The city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, said a party for 6,500 people in the part-pedestrianised square was being cancelled “in the interests of public safety”.Omicron is now the dominant variant in London and the capital has seen some of the biggest rises in cases in the last seven days.Announcing the cancellation, Mr Khan said: “With infections of Covid-19 at record levels across our city and the UK, I'm determined to work closely with partners in our city...
WORLD
CBS Minnesota

Amid Omicron Surge, First Avenue Cancels New Year’s Eve Dance Party

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be another year without a New Year’s Eve dance party at First Avenue. The iconic Minneapolis venue announced this week that it’s canceling its New Year’s Eve Danceteria. The news comes as Minnesota is seeing a surge in Omicron variant COVID-19 cases. “We are all tired of the pandemic’s disruptions in our plans and daily life,” the venue said in a statement. “Thank you forever to all the health care professionals, teachers, and front-line workers (we see you, grocery, USPS, service industry, and delivery folks). It also feels unbelievable to be postponing and cancelling concerts and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
enstarz.com

Jamie Spears Drops New Damaging Accusation Against Britney Amid Post-Conservatorship Process: 'Trying To Ruin Me'

Jamie Spears hit Britney Spears' team for allegedly trying to bring him down amid the post-conservatorship process. The #FreeBritney movement supporters were left shocked after Jamie supported the termination of his daughter's conservatorship after 14 years. Before Judge Brenda Penny announced the end of the program, the patriarch and his team filed a document in September requesting the court to grant Britney's wish.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy