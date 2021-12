The former Boston College student whose boyfriend died by suicide the day he was supposed to receive his degree has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Alexander Urtula, 22, took his own life on May 20, 2019, the morning he was due to graduate from college with a biology degree. Prosecutors say that his girlfriend, Inyoung You, had tracked Urtula to the Renaissance Parking Garage near the Northeastern University campus and was there when he jumped to his death.

