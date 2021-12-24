ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wintry weather could make holiday travel slippery in Northeast

By Renee Duff, AccuWeather, Accuweather.com
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQFjd_0dVSWz8U00

An active weather pattern is shaping up to impact the Northwest well past the Christmas holiday. Multiple rounds of storms are expected to leave behind a wintry mixture of rain, snow and ice, combining to create an array of holiday travel hazards.

AccuWeather meteorologists say the storms will move along quickly and arrive every day or two. No individual storm in the pattern is expected to put down significant precipitation, but the continued impacts will greatly slow down travel and slick roadways, AccuWeather meteorologist Dean DeVore said. "On the heels of the sneaky, slippery snow event for parts of the Northeast and New England Thursday night into early Friday, a couple more quick-hitting waves of low pressure will cause some wintry concerns through the weekend into early next week," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b00n1_0dVSWz8U00

This setup is expected to remain in place right through early next week, putting the Northeast directly in the path of storms ejecting out of the Western states and into the eastern half of the country. The jet stream configuration across the United States over the past few days has featured a large southward plunge across the Western states and a general west-to-east alignment across the Midwest and Northeast. The jet stream can be thought of as the train tracks along which storms travel, as it generally separates areas of contrasting temperatures. The next storm in the lineup will arrive Friday night and last through Christmas Day. Forecasters expect most areas that received a light snowfall prior to Christmas Eve to be on the receiving end of an icy mix of precipitation before a transition to mostly rain. This storm will drag in milder air a few thousand feet above the ground, which will lead to the mixture of sleet and freezing rain, as opposed to all snow. "Icy conditions will likely pop up in southern New England late Christmas Eve into Christmas morning with freezing rain the main culprit," DeVore said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdXgI_0dVSWz8U00

People heading out in northeastern Pennsylvania and eastern New York state can also contend with a period of slippery travel late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Some Northeast residents woke up to a white Christmas Eve as a disturbance swept through on Thursday night and brought a general coating to a few inches of snow from portions of central Pennsylvania through New York state and into southern New England.

Many roads were left slippery with a covering of snow, and accidents were reported around the New York City, Providence, R.I., and Boston metro areas. Along parts of Interstate 90 in Massachusetts, speed restrictions were put in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UzOFs_0dVSWz8U00

Snow created a white Christmas Eve scene in Torrington, Connecticut, Friday morning. (Image/Tyler Roys)

For the vast majority of the region, Christmas Day will be rainy and mild with no snow in sight. People heading out to family gatherings or other festive events from Cleveland to Pittsburgh and New York will face the steadiest rainfall and times of reduced visibility on the roadways.

Enough cold air can wrap in behind this storm to contribute to a period of accumulating snowfall in portions of New England late Saturday night and Sunday morning. For most post-Christmas travelers in the region, Sunday will feature drier weather, though forecasters say it will be quite windy, which can add some extra bumps along the journey for airline passengers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Z0Vs_0dVSWz8U00

By this time, the next storm will already be eyeing the region.

"Another system could push through the Northeast into New England later Sunday night into Monday morning, with areas seeing some snow mixing with sleet and rain," DeVore said, adding that areas near the coast may go over to all rain by the afternoon hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JFptv_0dVSWz8U00

Pennsylvania and New York will be the most likely areas for slick travel on Monday morning, but there may be enough chilly air behind the weekend storm for a period of ice to occur as far south as some of the northwestern suburbs of Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and as far east as the New York City metro area.

Forecasters say the weather will be rinse-and-repeat for the Northeast through the middle of the week, with yet another storm expected to arrive by Tuesday night.

Motorists are reminded to exercise caution on the roadways throughout the pattern, especially during the overnight and early morning hours when it's more difficult to spot a layer of ice on the roadways. Bridges and overpasses are typically the first road surfaces to turn icy when any wintry precipitation occurs.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

STORM WARNINGS FOR REGION, HEAVY SNOW ABOVE 500 FEET

Storm warnings remain in effect for most of southern Oregon through early Monday morning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said heavy snow is expected above 500 feet with additional snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches, and locally higher amounts to 18 inches above 2,500 feet. 3 to 6 inches is possible below 500 feet. This is for central Douglas County, Josephine County and eastern Curry County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
NBC Bay Area

Photos: Holiday Storm Images From Around California

Early winter storms brought days of rain and snow to California. The storm drenched Northern California at the start of a busy travel week before bringing steady rain and snow to Southern California Wednesday and into the holiday weekend. On Saturday, a 70-mile stretch of highway over the top of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

UPDATE: Winter Storm Watch issued for Northland; Incoming snowstorm could bring up to a foot along North Shore

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - UPDATE: We are tracking an incoming system that will develop in Colorado and move over the Northland Sunday night into Monday. The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of the Minnesota counties, Douglas, and Washburn County in Wisconsin until Monday. The snow is predicted to begin around 8:00 P.M. Sunday night and continue into Monday. The updated snow map shows majority of the Northland will see between 6-9 inches of snow with some areas along the north shore could see up to a foot of snow. Areas in the Iron Range region looks to see slightly less amounts between 4-6 inches.
DULUTH, MN
MarketWatch

Parts of California get a White Christmas after snowfall

Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period. At Donner Pass...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: After Christmas Day Snow Up North, More Snow To Hit Sunday-Monday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Christmas day marked the beginning of a string of three snow systems, including one which will make its way through northern Minnesota throughout the day Saturday. After the nearly record-high temperatures of Christmas Eve, Saturday started out cold, with zero degrees recorded in Grand Rapids, and negative temperatures up in Bemidji. That area will also likely see snow on Christmas day, as a system is moving in from the west. It’ll reach Brainerd and St. Cloud around noon, and flakes will continue to fall throughout the evening. The Twin Cities, however, looks to miss out...
MINNESOTA STATE
Post Register

Pacific Northwest to see snow followed by bitter cold

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major winter storm with snow expected along the coast, the mountains under a winter weather advisory, and frigid temperatures expected by early next week. The National Weather Service says the Seattle-Tacoma area is likely to see up to 3...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Christmas Holiday#Ice Storm#Accuweather#Extreme Weather#Western
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Christmas snow and a bigger storm follows

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Dream no more. Snow will continue to fall across the area on Christmas into the evening hours. The heaviest snow will fall along and just south of the 94 corridor, Total snowfall of around 3-6" looks likely. We will see a break in the snow from Saturday night through noon on Sunday before the next in a trio of storms rolls into the valley. The 2nd storm will encompass much of the state with an additional 6-12" likely along with a bit more wind, I've attached snowfall maps of expected snowfall through Monday night. You can see some impressive totals across the state. Cold weather will continue to grip the area though the upcoming week with another round of snow, albeit lighter, roll into the area on Tuesday followed by BITTER arctic air with temps plummeting well below zero with wind chills around 40 below. Bundle up...drive carefully during the holiday weekend and make sure to have a winter weather survival kit in your vehicle.
ENVIRONMENT
Power 93.7 WBLK

8 of the Most Deadly and Dangerous Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]

New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters. Aside from the Great Blizzard of ’88, the following storms are considered "historic" by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. While the 1888 storm was not listed with the others on the NOAA webpage, it was definitely a deadly and dangerous storm that hit NY.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
96.1 The Breeze

8 of the Most Deadly and Dangerous Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]

New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters. Aside from the Great Blizzard of ’88, the following storms are considered "historic" by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. While the 1888 storm was not listed with the others on the NOAA webpage, it was definitely a deadly and dangerous storm that hit NY.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Western states including Nevada and Oregon see a white Christmas with up to three feet of snow - but Mississippi and West Texas enjoy balmy festivities with record-breaking 80F heat

The weather is certainly frightful as the National Weather Service warned it will be 'wet, wintry, windy, and a White Christmas' for the West as the South hits record-breaking high temperatures. Washington, Nevada, Oregon, and Arizona are getting a picture-perfect white Christmas as heavy snow blankets the states, causing dangerous...
ENVIRONMENT
Channel 6000

A winter storm warning for nearly half of Oregon this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for nearly half of Oregon and Washington from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday. We had a couple lightning strikes around Tillamook Friday night. Saturday presents another chance for thunderstorms along the coast. The kind of precipitation we get today will start mostly as rain for the valley, transition to a rain/snow mix and then snow by the evening.
OREGON STATE
NBC Bay Area

Parts of California Get a White Christmas After Snowfall

Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period. A 70-mile (113-kilometer)...
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
240K+
Followers
46K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy