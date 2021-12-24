ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

VIDEO: StarMed sees long lines at west Charlotte COVID-19 testing site on Christmas Eve

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRuXU_0dVSWHjs00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – StarMed saw extremely long lines at its west Charlotte COVID-19 testing clinic Friday as people raced to get tested before Christmas.

Lines of cars were wrapped through the parking lot and even onto Tuckaseegee Road.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the country as the unknowns surrounding the omicron variant continue to be a focal point for health officials.

Dr. Fauci says large holiday gatherings not safe — even with booster

Earlier this week, StarMed Healthcare said its drive-thru COVID testing and antibody therapy would be open on Christmas Day at its location at 4001 Tuckaseegee Road.

The testing and therapy are available free of charge, the company said. The clinic will also be open for urgent care services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Coronavirus
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

City of Charlotte delays weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated workers to February

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The City of Charlotte said it will delay implementing weekly COVID-19 testing requirements for unvaccinated city employees until February as the federal mandate faces court challenges. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued a rule last month requiring companies with more than 100 employees to require their employees […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Covid#Long Lines#Omicron#Starmed Healthcare
Fox 46 Charlotte

18 workers fired under NC order mandating COVID shot or test

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Eighteen North Carolina state workers been fired over their refusal to comply with an executive order Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper issued this summer compelling employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly, as of Dec. 17. The North Carolina Office of State Human Resources provided the dismissal figure to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy