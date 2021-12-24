VIDEO: StarMed sees long lines at west Charlotte COVID-19 testing site on Christmas Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – StarMed saw extremely long lines at its west Charlotte COVID-19 testing clinic Friday as people raced to get tested before Christmas.

Lines of cars were wrapped through the parking lot and even onto Tuckaseegee Road.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the country as the unknowns surrounding the omicron variant continue to be a focal point for health officials.

Earlier this week, StarMed Healthcare said its drive-thru COVID testing and antibody therapy would be open on Christmas Day at its location at 4001 Tuckaseegee Road.

The testing and therapy are available free of charge, the company said. The clinic will also be open for urgent care services.

