From Love Squares to a New Savoir, Here's What Happened in Emily in Paris Season 2

By Emily Weaver
PopSugar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Cooper (Lily Collins) and her iconic camera phone case are back! Once again, she's living out our Parisian dreams (minus the complicated love triangles — we'll leave that...

POPSUGAR

Ashley Park Promises You'll Love Season 2 of Emily in Paris: "It's So Incredible"

Ashley Park is ready to whisk us back to the City of Love with season two of Emily in Paris. The 30-year-old actor is reprising her role as the vibrant, fun-loving Mindy, and according to her, fans are going to love the new season. "We have explored so many different facets and aspects of the city, of the characters, and the relationships," Park told POPSUGAR. "I think that that is what people really fell in love with, and I think they're going to get a lot more of that here. Every scene you're going to want to pause and be like, 'What is everyone wearing?'"
PARIS, NY
PopSugar

Everybody Wanted to Dress the Cast of Emily in Paris For Season 2

Emily in Paris costume designer Marylin Fitoussi describes dressing the characters on the hit Netflix series like a game of chess. "I need to check that every outfit is really well coordinated and goes well with the location. If they decide to change the color of the wall to green and you have Emily in the green Elie Saab jacket, you need to have option two ready at a moment's notice for emergency," she explains to me over Zoom. That's commitment.
TV & VIDEOS
PopSugar

Want to Know More About Emily in Paris's Benoît? Here's More About the Actor, Kevin Dias

Netflix's rom-com-drama Emily in Paris is taking us along for another wild, exhilarating ride filled with confusing love triangles, avant-garde costumes and beauty inspirations, breathtaking locations, and, of course, a couple of new faces to kick the drama up a notch (or two!). Kevin Dias is one of those new faces, stepping into the role of Benoît, a talented musician in a relationship with Mindy (played by Ashley Park), whom he bonds with over their shared love of music.
MUSIC
Person
Lily Collins
Elite Daily

Emily In Paris Filming Locations You Can Visit To Celebrate Season 2’s Release

Emily in Paris Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 22, and you can’t wait to see what new adventures (and clients) will be thrown Emily’s way. After watching her navigate and ultimately fall in love with “The City of Lights” in Season 1, you’ve also set your eyes on Paris as a future travel destination. Whether you’re planning for a more imminent trip or putting together a bucket list itinerary, you’ll want to visit a few of the Emily in Paris filming locations to really live like Emily does for a day.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Emily In Paris season 1 recap: What you need to know before season 2

We've been ready and waiting for the return of Emily in Paris since the second series was announced last year. The show remains one of the most talked about series in all aspects: from its extraordinary fashion curated by Patricia Field (whose credits include Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Prada) to slightly ridiculous plot details.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Let's Talk: Are You Team Alfie or Gabriel?

Emily in Paris is back for a second season, and the question remains: who should Emily (Lily Collins) choose? Should she go with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), even though she'll end up hurting Camille (Camille Razat) again in the process? Or should she make the smarter choice and go all in with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount)? Who's the better pick?
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Emily in Paris's Season 2 Soundtrack Is Full of French Cool-Girl Vibes

Welcome back to Paris, mes amis! Emily in Paris is back for a second season of laughs, heartbreak, romance, and memorable fashion in the City of Lights — and lucky for us, it has a memorable soundtrack to match. The second season of the Netflix comedy features a soundtrack filled with music in both French and English, capturing the bilingual life that our social media-loving heroine finds herself more and more embedded in. Music plays a big role in season two, especially for one character in particular (don't worry, no spoilers), so it's no surprise that the season's musical picks are total standouts.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Get to Know Emily in Paris's Sexy New Love Interest, Lucien Laviscount

Emily in Paris has a new hunk in town for season two, and his name is Lucien Laviscount. The British actor first broke into the acting scene in 2007 after landing a reoccurring role in the British soap series Grange Hill. Lucien's talents took him across the pond eight years later when he starred as a preppy bad boy in Ryan Murphy's highly successful thriller series Scream Queens. Fun fact: His character's name, Earl Grey, was a comedic homage to his hometown roots. Since then, he's added several more credits to his résumé including Katy Keene and Trust, a new steamy thriller starring Nina Dobrev. Now, Lucien is gearing up to win over fans' (and Emily's) hearts in season two of Netflix's over-the-top drama series Emily in Paris, where he'll be playing Alfie, a charming transplant from England and a competing love interest. Get acquainted with the actor ahead.
PARIS, NY
The Independent

Emily in Paris: What critics are saying about season 2 of the much-derided Netflix show

Reviews are in for the second season of Netflix’s hit show, Emily in Paris. The series stars Lily Collins as the title character, a naive but ambitious twenty-something who moves to Paris from Chicago for a new job opportunity. The first series was widely panned by critics for its clichéd depiction of Paris and French people, as well as the unlikeable traits of its main character. The show, however, became a hit for Netflix and is now one of the streaming giant’s most successful comedy series of all time and, controversially, received a number of Golden Globe nominations.While many...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Everything you need to know about Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount’s love life

Oh là là! Emily in Paris has welcomed a new face to its cast in the form of British actor Lucien Laviscount. The 29-year-old star has joined the second season of the Netflix comedy-drama as a fellow non-French speaking expat named Alfie - and while we’ve not hit play on the new episodes yet, we just know that sparks are going to fly between him and lead star Lily Collins. But how much do you know about Lucien’s own love life? Keep reading to find out all about his current and past relationships…
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

'Emily in Paris' finds some growth and more Paris in Season 2

The creatives behind “Emily in Paris” hope to bid adieu to past faux pas. In its first season, the show took some heat for its culturally tone-deaf main character blowing into a Parisian marketing firm and, with classic American bravado, deciding she’s the only one who knows what she’s doing.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

We Miss Them Already! Issa and Molly's 10 Best Friendship Moments From Insecure

Insecure has probably done more for the culture than any other TV show in the last decade, and that is not an exaggeration. The soundtrack consistently hits, the 'fits are impeccable thanks to stylist Shiona Turini, and the show has put Inglewood, CA, on the map. With each new episode, there's bound to be something that sets Black Twitter ablaze (lookin' at you, #LawrenceHive). And I'm convinced no other series has inspired so many derivative names for one of its characters, Poor Condolences, Condoleeza Rice, Canola Oil — I mean Condola.
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Tab

Emily in Paris season two drops TOMORROW and reviews say it’s dumb but brilliant again

I don’t mean to alarm anyone, but season two of Emily in Paris drops on Netflix tomorrow, and the early reviews of the new episodes are already in!!. Our favourite silly little drama with silly little Emily Cooper is back, and our love to hate relationship with her is going to be more rife than ever. She’s back for more social media managing in the French capital, this time with even more romance and drama than before. So, here’s what to expect from season two of Emily in Paris and exactly what the reviews so far have said. Strap in: We’re off again!!
TV SERIES
PopSugar

The Insecure Cast Has Already Started Sharing Goodbye Messages, and We're Hella Emotional

It pains us to say this, but the end of Insecure is near. On Dec. 26, the beloved Issa Rae-led series will officially wrap after giving us five glorious seasons, and of course, we're hella emotional. With only one more episode to go, some of the cast have already begun sharing their goodbye messages, including Sarunas J. Jackson (Dro) and Wade Allain-Marcus (Derek).
TV & VIDEOS
thecurrent-online.com

Emily In Paris: Why Is Season 2 Covid Free?

Season 2 of Emily in Paris has finally debuted, but we already knew that the reality of Emily Cooper would be totally Covid-free. The debut chapter was outlined well before the pandemic broke out and reached Netflix last year, in a period that is still critical, but not really of fire: October.
PARIS, MO
thecinemaholic.com

Do Emily and Camille Stay Friends at the End of Emily in Paris Season 2?

Highlighting Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) chaotic work and love life in Paris, Darren Star’s rom-com ‘Emily in Paris’ focuses on the events that transpire when a non-French-speaking American marketing executive is sent to work at Savoir, a French agency. As Emily tries to deal with her...
TV SERIES

