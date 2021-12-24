From Love Squares to a New Savoir, Here's What Happened in Emily in Paris Season 2

Ashley Park is ready to whisk us back to the City of Love with season two of Emily in Paris. The 30-year-old actor is reprising her role as the vibrant, fun-loving Mindy, and according to her, fans are going to love the new season. "We have explored so many different facets and aspects of the city, of the characters, and the relationships," Park told POPSUGAR. "I think that that is what people really fell in love with, and I think they're going to get a lot more of that here. Every scene you're going to want to pause and be like, 'What is everyone wearing?'"

