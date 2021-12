Blood donations are in great need this holiday season and OSF Saint Luke Medical Center is giving everyone the chance to help out. As discussed on Monday’s edition of Wake Up Tri-Counties on WKEI on Monday, December 20th, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center will play host to a mobile blood drive on Tuesday, December 21st. OSF Saint Luke Medical Center is teaming with Impact Life for the Blood Drive that will take place at OSF Saint Luke Medical Center from 7 Am to 5 Pm. You can schedule your appointment to donate blood by going to BloodCenter.org. Blood donations are desperately needed at this time as blood donations have been in short supply in the last several months. Remember that your donation this holiday season could be the difference between life and death. Help save a life by donating blood on Tuesday at OSF Saint Luke Medical Center.

KEWANEE, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO