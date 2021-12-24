ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Former Oregon DL Jayson Jones transferring to Auburn

By Jeffrey Lee about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvKoq_0dVST57m00
© Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Former Oregon defensive lineman Jayson Jones is transferring to Auburn.

Jones, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 15, announced his decision Friday on Twitter.

Jones chose Auburn over offers from Miami, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma State, among others.

Playing for Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason is one reason Jones chose Auburn.

“I’ve never met Coach Eason, not in person, but he seems like he knows what he’s talking about,” Jones told AuburnLive earlier this week. “He’s been in the (NFL), both coaching and playing, so you want to listen to him because he’s been there and done that.”

[ Auburn in pursuit of Oregon transfer DL Jayson Jones ]

Jones is a former four-star recruit from Calera, Ala. After being committed to Alabama, Jones ultimately signed with Oregon in 2020. In 2021, he played as a second-year freshman and had 19 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Jones, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, plans to enroll at Auburn in January with three years of eligibility.

Auburn also is recruiting Jones’ former teammate at Oregon, defensive back DJ James, who also is in the transfer portal.

[ DJ James receiving heavy interest from Auburn ]

“We are friends and have been talking about playing together again,” James told AuburnLive.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Ranking top 10 most-watched games of 2021 season

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel revealed the top 10 most-watched college football games of the 2021 regular season, ranking them by national audience with added details about host network. Among the top 10, all were broadcasted on over-the-air stations which have higher viewership than ESPN, FS1 or other cable channels this year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

2023 4-star EDGE Kaven Call announces Christmas commitment to UCF

UCF received quite a Christmas gift today — its first commitment in the class of 2023. Apopka (Fla.) EDGE Kaven Call announced his Christmas Day commitment to the Knights on Twitter. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder committed to UCF over Georgia, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Rutgers and Mississippi State. Call is...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Nebraska State
Local
Oregon Football
On3.com

LSU defensive lineman officially accepts Senior Bowl invite

LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr has accepted an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which will take place in the graduate student’s hometown of Mobile, Alabama on Jan. 30, 2021. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound interior threat is a former three-star recruit who spent five seasons with the Tigers.
MOBILE, AL
On3.com

WATCH: USC shares holiday video taking shot at Oklahoma fans

The USC athletics department shared a video celebrating the holidays with a joke directed at Oklahoma fans who are upset with coach Lincoln Riley leaving. The video shows Riley smiling with Jingle Bell Rock played over it, with the caption saying they’re wishing for Oklahoma fans to leave USC alone for the holidays.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Ohio State lands four-star DeaMonte Trayanum from transfer portal

COLUMBUS — DeaMonte Trayanum wasn’t ready for the Ohio State recruiting pitch the first time. It certainly resonated with the former four-star prospect during the second go around. The Akron native found some success at running back over the last two seasons at Arizona State. But Trayanum has...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Jones
Person
Nick Eason
On3.com

Athlete Jontez Williams commits to Iowa State on Christmas Day

Starke (Fla.) Bradford wide receiver Jontez Williams gave Iowa State an early Christmas present by committing to the Cyclones Saturday morning. “Committed. Ready to work,” Williams wrote on Twitter with a commitment graphic. The Cyclones were one of two offers for the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder, who picked ISU over Tennessee Tech.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Ole Miss#Auburnlive#Dl Jayson Jones Rsb#War Eagle
On3.com

Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller makes decision on future

After redshirt junior wide receiver Justin Shorter announced he would be returning to Florida next season, another Gator made it public he is staying put in Gainesville to play for new head coach Billy Napier in 2022. Ventrell Miller, a redshirt senior linebacker, announced Sunday night on his Instagram page...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Auburn 2022 signee power ranking countdown (No. 8 - No. 1)

Auburn signed some big time players in it’s early signing period. I have put together a power ranking for all of them. Let me start by saying, I’m sure that I will be wrong about most if not all of these guys. This is purely my ranking. Everyone likes a good countdown and this is all in fun, however, this is the way I am viewing the 2022 signees. so far.
NFL
On3.com

Billy Napier has a mountain to climb with the Florida Football Program

With where the Florida Gators stand right now, the only way to go under Billy Napier is up. On Thursday night, Florida head coach Napier watched the remains of a fractured UF program burn to the ground. Florida took a beating to an inferior in-state team as the UCF Knights knocked off an uninterested UF team, 29-17. The Gators finished 2021 with a 6-7 record, one year after an 8-4 season.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
On3.com

Bowl week will provide great content with numerous twists and turns

The bowl season is off and running as 14 games between FBS competition have been played to this point. There have been many twists and turns. So far, three power five teams have participated — Florida, Missouri, Oregon State — and each has gone home with an L in their back pocket. On Thursday night, Gus Malzahn recorded his first signature win at UCF as the Knights knocked off Florida by double-digits in the Gasparilla Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter makes decision on future

Florida redshirt junior wide receiver Justin Shorter has announced that he’s returning to Gainesville to play another season with the Gators. A 6-foot-5 wideout who transferred to Florida after playing two seasons at Penn State, Shorter – a former On3 Consensus five-star recruit out of the 2018 class – will be back with the program under the direction of new head coach Billy Napier.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

USC lands the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 1 WR, Zachariah Branch

When Lincoln Riley took over USC, Ohio State had all the momentum with the Branch brothers. How quickly that changed. After an in-home meeting with Riley and Alex Grinch, the Trojans took the lead for Zion Branch. The older Branch signed with USC on December 15. The younger brother, Zachariah...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy