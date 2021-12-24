Former Oregon DL Jayson Jones transferring to Auburn

© Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Former Oregon defensive lineman Jayson Jones is transferring to Auburn.

Jones, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 15, announced his decision Friday on Twitter.

Jones chose Auburn over offers from Miami, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma State, among others.

Playing for Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason is one reason Jones chose Auburn.

“I’ve never met Coach Eason, not in person, but he seems like he knows what he’s talking about,” Jones told AuburnLive earlier this week. “He’s been in the (NFL), both coaching and playing, so you want to listen to him because he’s been there and done that.”

[ Auburn in pursuit of Oregon transfer DL Jayson Jones ]

Jones is a former four-star recruit from Calera, Ala. After being committed to Alabama, Jones ultimately signed with Oregon in 2020. In 2021, he played as a second-year freshman and had 19 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Jones, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, plans to enroll at Auburn in January with three years of eligibility.

Auburn also is recruiting Jones’ former teammate at Oregon, defensive back DJ James, who also is in the transfer portal.

[ DJ James receiving heavy interest from Auburn ]

“We are friends and have been talking about playing together again,” James told AuburnLive.