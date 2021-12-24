ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Neighborhood Spotlight: 450 Christmas dinners delivered

By Chris Reber creber@tnonline.com
Times News
 1 day ago

Four hundred and fifty people around the Panther Valley received Christmas dinner thanks to volunteers from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of the Panther Valley. Members of the St. Vincent DePaul Society delivered hundreds of meals by car to people who might not have had a Christmas dinner...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Christmas at home with the family – with 14 children

Organising all the presents and dinner is a challenge for most households at Christmas time.But imagine the stress of trying to do it in a family with 14 children.That is exactly the situation facing the Johnston family, from Co Down.Jennifer Johnston, 42, has recently given birth to her 14th child and she told PA news agency about the festive fun of trying to cook Christmas dinner for one of the biggest families in the UK.Jennifer and husband Mark’s full family is Chloe (23), Dylan (21), Ethan (20), Nadia (turns 18 on Christmas Eve), Kezia (15), Kaleb (14), Joell (12), Alfie...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Sunderland Echo

Grundfos workers spreading some joy at Christmas

Staff at Castletown pump manufacturer Grundfos have collected food, toiletries and other essentials, as well as raising more than £900 for Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen. They also raised a further £600 for Wearside charity Norah’s North Pole, which helps Santa give toys to children might otherwise receive no Christmas presents.
ADVOCACY
NBC San Diego

Hundreds of San Diegans Find Help and Hope on Christmas Eve

It wasn’t the Christmas Eve any of them wanted. They stood in a long line as wind whipped their ponchos and rain dropped on their heads. Some were grateful, however, that the staff and volunteers at Father Joe’s Villages were around on Friday. “Actually, it’s the only thing...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Ornament#Christmas Dinner#Volunteers
KATC News

Christmas dinner offered to the community

Wanda's Blessings is at it again. The local non-profit handed out food baskets at Thanksgiving , and now there are plans for Christmas Day. Wanda's Blessings creator Wanda Clemons says she will be handing out Christmas Dinners at the Northgate Mall's parking lot.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WTHI

Christmas Baskets

Ensuring no one goes hungry this holiday season - multiple local organizations distribute meals to the masses. Local organizations are giving back to the community this weekend! If you missed out on Saturday, there are still more opportunities Sunday!
CHARITIES
Villages Daily Sun

Decorate cookies for Christmas

For Joanne Lima, Christmastime means cookies. Lima, of the Village of McClure, taught herself how to ice sugar cookies with royal icing for a professional look. Each Christmas she hosts a cookie decorating party for her neighbors. Lima started the tradition three years ago when she first moved in, and on Dec. 14 she invited a couple dozen neighbors to her home to teach them how to decorate cookies. Everyone decorated seven cookies with fun shapes like a flamingo in a Santa hat, a melted snowman and Santa Claus wearing board shorts. Lima, third from left, and her friends Iris Martinez, of the Village of Linden, Susie Bowles, of the Village of McClure, and Nancy Gipe, of the Village of McClure, prepared dozens of bags of icing, several containers of sprinkles and around 200 sugar cookies for the party.
LIFESTYLE
brproud.com

100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge walk neighborhoods delivering gifts

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge are making spirits bright this holiday season. The nonprofit focuses on mentorship and this Christmas, they hope to make an impression that lasts a lifetime. On Thursday, the nonprofit spent the afternoon walking through neighborhoods and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Society
Mountain Democrat

Christmas wishes come true

The annual Snowball Heroes & Helpers Shopping Event on Saturday, Dec. 4, took over the Placerville Target, bringing together 167 kids in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra, Child Advocates of El Dorado and New Morning Youth and Family Services programs with more than 240 volunteers. “It really...
PLACERVILLE, CA
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Free Christmas dinner in Over-The-Rhine

A free Christmas dinner will be served to those in need in Over-The-Rhine on Tuesday. The event will start at 4 p.m. at the Saint Anthony Center at 1615 Republic Street. The annual tradition is hosted in partnership by St. Francis Seraph Ministries and Wise Temple Congregation. The organizations have worked together for more than 35 years.
CINCINNATI, OH
midfloridanewspapers.com

Salvation Army sees ‘tears of joy’ this holiday season

Sometimes it takes an angel to help local residents who are struggling financially during the Christmas season. The Salvation Army of East Polk County on Dec. 15 delivered hundreds of bags filled with clothes and toys at its location on U.S. Highway 17 North to residents through its Angel Tree program. Residents who applied for the assistance were lined up in their vehicles during the drive-through event to accept the gifts.
ADVOCACY
laconiadailysun.com

Knights reschedule Christmas dinner dance

LACONIA — Laconia Council 428 Grand Knight Kepler Padilla announced the postponement of the Christmas dinner dance from Saturday, Dec. 18, to April 23 in an abundance of caution and out of respect for health care professionals due to the rising number of cases in the area. Ticket holders can retain their tickets and will hold reserve seats for the new date, or email their ticket number, name and address to him at kepler85@gmail.com for a prompt refund.
Statesboro Herald

Sharing Christmas dinner with friends

I hosted a small holiday dinner party for some good friends of mine from Jacksonville, Florida over the weekend. It had been quite some time since we’d seen each other with such busy schedules, and I was so excited to spend some quality time with a few of my favorite people. We enjoyed dinner at home, followed by a Christmas musical at the local theater, and even more fun singing karaoke at a dive bar after midnight. What can I say? When we get together, we paint the town.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
kchi.com

Chillicothe – Community Christmas Dinner

The 7th annual Community Christmas Dinner is December 25th, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Organizer Sharon Brooks says the dine-in option is back this year, allowing people to gather and celebrate with others in the community. The Community Christmas Dinner is held at the Calvary Baptist Church Family Life...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
CBS Chicago

Annual Christmas In The Wards Provides Hundreds Of Gifts To Kids

CHICAGO (CBS) – The elves were busy with all these presents from bikes to trucks, dolls, and art supplies as part of a giveaway at a local school. Christmas in the Wards spread a little love at Proviso West High School. More than 250 kids received computers, toys, clothes, and food for a Christmas feast.
ADVOCACY
Times News

Nesquehoning Woman’s Club donates final funds

Fifty-five years ago, a group of community minded women got together to form the Nesquehoning Woman’s Club. For over half a century, these devoted women have striven to make their community a better place to live and raise families. From Safe Kids, a program to provide a safe haven...
NESQUEHONING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy