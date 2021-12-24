ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weiman Leather Conditioning Wipes (30-Count) $3.33

By Darshan
techbargains.com
 1 day ago

Amazon has the Weiman Leather Conditioning Wipes (30-Count) for a low $3.33. Free Shipping...

www.techbargains.com

INTERNET
techbargains.com

Viatom Wireless Bluetooth Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor $34.99

Amazon has the Viatom Wireless Bluetooth Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor for a low $34.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "SFEF8ZKM" (Exp 12/26). This is originally $69.99, so you save 50% off list price. The smallest and lightest BP monitor. Share report with your doctor by one click. Medical accuracy...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Gerber Curve 5-in-1 Multi-Tool w/ Carabiner Clip $9.99

Amazon has the Gerber Curve 5-in-1 Multi-Tool with Carabiner Clip for a low $9.99. Free Shipping over $25 or with Amazon Prime. Save 38% off the $16.16 list price. Two differently sized flat head screwdrivers, a cross point screwdriver, a sharp blade, file, and beer opener, this curved tool easily clips to key chains or backpacks, and it fits easily into your pocket.
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Lubriderm Advanaced Therapy Lotion $5.98

Amazon has the Lubriderm Advanaced Therapy Lotion for a low $5.98 after clip coupon and Subscribe and Save (Exp Soon). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. Save an extra 40% off with this deal. Specially designed for extra-dry skin to help hydrate, replenish, and strengthen skin's moisture barrier.
BEAUTY & FASHION
techbargains.com

Stearns Hydroprene Life Vest (Orange, Small) $12.99

Deal of the Day. Woot has the Stearns Hydroprene Life Vest (Orange, Small) for a low $12.99. Free Standard shipping for Prime members, otherwise $6 Shipping. This is 68% off list price. Soft, flexible hydroprene shell and crosstech PE foam. Two buckles and a zipper for secure wear. Approved for...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Siffio Rechargeable Waterproof Heated Gloves (Up to 140-Degrees F) $24

Amazon has the Siffio Rechargeable Waterproof Heated Gloves for a low $24 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "70UACDEU" (Exp 12/31). This is originally $79.99, so you save 69% off list price. Multiple sizes available. 5V 4000mAh rechargeable lithium-polymer battery and 3 heat temperature adjustable. Fully charged within 3-4 hours and...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

3M No Residue Duct Tape (1.88 Inches by 25 Yards) $5.07

Amazon has the 3M No Residue Duct Tape (1.88 Inches by 25 Yards) for a low $5.07. Free Shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. Save 53% off with this deal. Powerful adhesive creates a long-lasting bond without the messy cleanup. Removes cleanly for up to six months...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Shokado Food Vacuum Sealer Machine w/ 15 Vacuum Bags $32.99

Amazon has the Shokado Food Vacuum Sealer Machine w/ 15 Vacuum Bags for a low $32.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "30XRDQ2I" (Exp 12/27). This is originally $69.99, so you save 52% off list price. Material acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. Width of the sealing strip to 6 MM,...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler Pouch $23.61

Amazon has the Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler Pouch for a low $23.61. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is normally $34.99, so you save 32% off list price. Camping chair combines a cozy design with a convenient armrest cooler. Built in 4 can...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

B&M Original Flavor 16oz Baked Beans (12-Pack) $12.08

Amazon has the B&M Original Flavor 16oz Baked Beans (12-Pack) for a low $12.08 after Subscribe and Save. Free Shipping with Prime. You get 30 cans at $12, that comes out to 40 cents per a can of beans. 99% fat free beans that are a great source of fiber...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Szokled Wireless LED Counter Light (2-Pack) $18.99

Amazon has the Szokled Wireless LED Counter Light (2-Pack) for a low $18.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "FA52VIFC" (Exp 12/27). This is originally $37.98, so you save 50% off list price. 14 pure white LEDs with 100 lumens, 14 Warm LEDs with 100 lumens. 10 level step-less dimming, 3...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Hyper Tough Tool Gift Set (33-Pieces) $6

Walmart has the Hyper Tough Tool Gift Set (33-Pieces) for a low $6. Free Shipping over $35 or buy online, pick up in store. This is normally $11.42, so you save 47% off. Including pliers, screwdrivers, precision screwdrivers, hex keys & bits. Comfort grip handles & reusable storage rack. Made...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Anlamp Thermal Fleece Balaclava Face Mask $8.99

Amazon has the Anlamp Thermal Fleece Balaclava Face Mask for a low $8.99 after Coupon Code: "50XCOZVG" (Exp 12/28). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $17.99, so you save 50% off list price. Made from thermal micropolar fleece, thick, soft, & comfortable. Protecting against wind,...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

WaterSong 7-Settings Handheld Shower Head w/ 6.5ft Hose $19.79

Amazon has the WaterSong 7-Settings Handheld Shower Head w/ 6.5ft Hose for a low $19.79 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon (Exp 12/31). This is originally $45.99, so you save 56% off list price. Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene. 7 switchable settings, including Mist, Spray, Pressure, Massage, Spray+Massage and 2 pause modes.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Surnie 50ft 110V Flat Flexible Color Changing LED Strip Lights $39.99

Amazon has the Surnie 50ft 110V Flat Flexible Color Changing LED Strip Lights for a low $39.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "G3YJ7QT2" (Exp 12/27). This is originally $79.99, so you save 50% off list price. 7 bright colors and 9 gorgeous lighting modes. The remote control receiving distance can...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

DC Comics Batman All-Terrian Remote Control Vehicle $38.49

Amazon has the DC Comics Batman All-Terrian Remote Control Vehicle for a low $38.49 Free Shipping. This is normally $49.99, so you save 23% off list price. Drive your All-Terrain Batmobile RC in any direction with the 2.4GHz dual joystick controller. Load your Batman figure (sold separately) into the driver's...
SHOPPING

