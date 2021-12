Ryan Silverfield and the 6-6 Memphis Tigers were dealt an impossible blow on Thursday. The Tigers were off to their eighth bowl game in eight years, and Silverfield, a second-year head coach, was looking for his second victory in two tries at the helm. However, Memphis — after making the day-long trip from Tennessee to Hawai’i on Dec. 20 — were informed that the Hawai’i Bowl would not take place because the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors were forced to pull out.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO