College Sports

Talk of Champions: Ole Miss transfer QB possibilities, offensive coordinator stuff and more

By Ben Garrett about 6 hours
 1 day ago
In this edition of Talk of Champions, powered by Thomas Chandler of...

voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineers Opting Out of Bowl Game is Major Disappointment

Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
WTVC

Georgia high school football star dies from anesthesia complications

ROSWELL, Ga. -- A Georgia community is mourning the shocking death of a high school senior quarterback. Robbie Roper was a student at Roswell High School, just 30 minutes north of Atlanta. On Wednesday his teammates and coaches gathered to remember roper. Roper's head football coach said he was a...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
On3.com

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore announces transfer destination

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore officially announced his transfer destination on Thursday night, and he picked the Texas Tech Red Raiders according to his Twitter page. Moore is one of the latest stars to land in Lubbock via the transfer portal. The Red Raiders recently landed Tyler Shough, a transfer quarterback from Oregon.
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
On3.com

Lane Kiffin shares the most angry he ever made Nick Saban

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban go way back. Kiffin, currently the head coach at Ole Miss, has the Rebels off to the Sugar Bowl, where they’ll face the No. 6 Baylor Bears. Kiffin helped lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular-season performance in program history, and the Rebels could make it 11 on New Years Day — but long before his arrival at Ole Miss, Kiffin worked for Saban at Alabama.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints received some tough news about their quarterback situation. The team placed starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That leaves former Notre Dame star quarterback Ian Book as the likely starter. With two quarterbacks gone, the Saints...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier time: Florida fans vent Gasparilla Bowl frustrations

Billy Napier was on hand in Tampa on Thursday as the Florida Gators took on the UCF Knights in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. The new Florida head coach wasn’t on the sidelines as Greg Knox is leading the team on an interim basis. While there have been a few promising signs from the Gators’ offense, it hasn’t translated to a lot of points as they only lead 10-9 at halftime.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Bearcats’ offensive line has an Alabama Football problem

Comparing the rosters of Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats is made difficult by a lack of reference points. The competition the two teams have faced in 2021 has been drastically different. So different, trying to use stats as a measurement is almost useless. The Bearcats have been boosted to...
ALABAMA STATE
