Electronics

Baseus X30 30000mAh USB-C 15W PD Power Bank $19.94

techbargains.com
 1 day ago

Amazon has the Baseus X30 30000mAh USB-C 15W PD Power Bank for a...

www.techbargains.com

BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS
Tech Times

A Brief Guide on Why You Should Convert to a USB-C Charger

Most phone chargers are outdated, and they are capable of much more. The slow USB chargers that you usually see at your local drugstore or Amazon may not offer versatile charging options. But with the invention of new USB-C chargers has opened new ways and is ready to make its mark in the world of tech.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

DeWalt 20V MAX Battery Packs Are 50% Off and the Deals Don’t Stop There

With just days until Christmas, Amazon is releasing some great deals on some of the most coveted products you can think of. They’ve slashed the prices on items such as AirPods, Fire Sticks, Echo devices, Bowflex workout equipment, and more. And whether you’re still shopping for the best Christmas gifts or just picking up some items for yourself, there’s a little bit of something on sale for everyone at the moment. If home improvement is on you or a loved one’s vision board for 2022, Amazon also offering up to 50% off DeWalt drill kits and batteries, which is an amazing...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Cheap TV deals from Amazon starting at just $119.99

If you're looking to pick up a cheap TV deal before the holidays, Amazon has you covered with a slew of Fire TVs from brands like Insignia and Toshiba, starting at just $119. While Amazon's TV deals won't ship in time for Christmas, today's offers are the lowest prices we've ever seen, and some discounts beat what we saw during Black Friday.
TV SHOWS
SPY

Walmart Is Selling Eufy Smart Robot Vacuums for Just $99 for a Limited Time

It’s not often we find a top-rated robot vacuum for sale under $100, but when we do come across one, we take a closer look. Usually, it’s a brand you’ve never heard of, or worse yet, a model that’s several generations old and uses outdated tech. Fortunately, this isn’t one of them. In advance of the Christmas holiday, Walmart is offering a killer deal on the Eufy RoboVac 25C. This deal isn’t just good, it’s probably the best deal we’ve ever seen on a smart robot vacuum. Right now, the Eufy RoboVac 25C is discounted by 60% for total savings of $150,...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

New USB-C adapters give you a powerful mobile workstation anywhere

Connectivity accessories maker StarTech.com expanded its lineup of USB-C multiport adapters. The company said the new adapters enable you to create a powerful mobile workstation no matter where your work takes you. StarTech.com‘s new multiport adapters offer an array of ports and features, ensuring they meet the needs of hybrid...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Enhance your entertainment with a TV soundbar from Amazon’s big sale

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today Enjoying a night watching TV is the quintessential winter evening. Showing a movie on the screen while your family is on the couch around you makes for a great night. But how do you better enhance that kind of setting? There are multiple ways. Snagging Amazon’s most popular smart TV while it’s on sale would be a good idea. But if you like the TV that you have, adding a TV soundbar would be the next step. A TV soundbar to boost the experience of watching sports, movies, or TV...
TV SHOWS
The Gadgeteer

Baseus PowerCombo GaN 65W charger/power strip review – a nice multifunction charging solution

REVIEW – Baseus, a maker of accessories for audio, cell phone, and home, is changing the power accessory landscape. We’ve seen power strips and we’ve seen chargers. We’ve even seen big, clunky power strips with a couple of charging ports. Baseus has just introduced the PowerCombo GaN 65W combination power strip and four-port, high-power charger, built on the latest Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. This allows Basesus to keep a 65W charger and power strip small while still giving it terrific output capability and heat management.
ELECTRONICS
Beta News

VisionTek VT4510 is a Dual Display 4K USB-C Docking Station with 100W Power Delivery

So, you need a docking station for your laptop, eh? OK, cool. If it has Thunderbolt 3/4, you should buy a Thunderbolt dock. If not, you should cop a USB dock instead. It's not complicated, folks. With that said, it can be a bit confusing when trying to pick a make and model. After all, Amazon is littered with so many USB docks and docking stations. My advice is to stick with a known company.
ELECTRONICS
cnx-software.com

RIDEN RD6012P USB and WiFi DC power supply connects to your PC or smartphone

RIDEN RD6012P(-W) power supply specifications:. Display – 2.4-inch color HD display with adjustable brightness. Host interface – Micro USB port and optional WiFi module (fitted to RD6012P-W model) Input voltage – 7 – 70.00V with 0.01V resolution, ±(1% + 5 digits) accuracy. Output voltage –...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Teamgee P1 Plus 13.3" 1920x1080 IPS USB-C Portable Monitor $224.99

Amazon has the Teamgee P1 Plus 13.3" 1920x1080 IPS USB-C Portable Monitor for a low $224.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "CNE767V9" (Exp 12/13). This is originally $299.99, so you save $75 off list price. Fits all 13.3"-17" laptops. This ultra-portable monitor screen can extend or mirror your laptop display.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: COVID-19 rapid tests, AirPods, $90 Nest, more

Merry Christmas everyone! For anyone who celebrates it, Christmas is generally a pretty joyous day. For us, however, it’s bittersweet. That’s because all the awesome holiday deals we’ve been taking advantage of are now done. That’s okay though, because it just makes room for even more amazing deals! Amazon and other top retailers still have so many fantastic deals through the end of the year. And on Saturday, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorites. The list includes AirPods Pro with a massive $70 discount, the newest Nest Thermostat at the lowest price of all time, and more. On top of all that,...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

USB-C Hub vs. Docking Station: What’s the difference?

Even the best laptops need extra port support, and a USB-C hub or docking station can help sort out any missing USB-A ports, SD card readers, or even HDMI and DisplayPort outputs. But what's the difference between these two reliable connectors?. Both adapters equip your laptop with a variety of...
COMPUTERS
techbargains.com

Addtam 3-Outlet Desktop Power Strip w/ 3x USB Ports $9.74

Amazon has the Addtam 3-Outlet Desktop Power Strip w/ 3x USB Ports for a low $9.74 after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "9PDIGBZK" (Exp 12/19). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $16.99, so you save 42% off list price. 3-outlet power strip w/ 3x USB...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Nomad USB-C Sport cables and 30W Wall Charger review: Reliable, if uninspired

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Joining Nomad's lineup ofUSB-C accessories are new Sport cables as well as a new 30W wall charger. We check them out to see if they're worth adding to your kit.
ELECTRONICS

