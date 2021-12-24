WATCH: 'The Journey' recaps Kentucky's 95-60 Win over WKU

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

‘Tis the season to be joyful, merry and bright. One way to uplift your soul is to watch some of the best moments from Kentucky’s latest win in ‘The Journey.’

After each big win, the KyWildcatsTV crew provides a closer look in the ongoing series. The 95-60 victory over WKU was one of the best performances of the season by the Wildcats. As Rick Stansbury said, “When they play like that — they were the best team in America today.”

Kellan Grady was en fuego, knocking down six threes to bring his total over the last two games to 11. Oscar Tshiebwe stole the show, setting a new Rupp Arena record with 28 rebounds. Enjoy all of the glorious moments one more time.

If you’d rather just watch highlights, KyWildcatsTV has plenty of those too.