Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift questionable, Amani Oruwariye out Sunday vs. Atlanta Falcons

It won't rise to the level of a Christmas miracle if he plays, but the Detroit Lions could be without starting running back D'Andre Swift for a fourth straight game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Swift was a limited participant in his third straight practice Friday as he recovers from the sprained shoulder he suffered in the Lions' Thanksgiving loss to the Chicago Bears.

Swift did not catch a pass or take a handoff during the limited media viewing window at practice. Before the workout, Lions coach Dan Campbell said it was too early to say if Swift would be available this weekend.

DAN CAMPBELL:Lions offense won't be 'hindered' with Tim Boyle at QB

"Today will tell a lot," Campbell said. "I would tell you the last two days, he looked pretty good Wednesday, he looked even better yesterday, but it’s about the contact so today we’ll just kind of assess and I feel like determine that after today. There again, I just know he’s improving, that’s what I would say."

The Lions (2-11-1) have run the ball well while missing Swift and backup Jamaal Williams in recent weeks, and Williams is scheduled to return Sunday after a two-game absence due to COVID.

Craig Reynolds, who had 112 yards rushing on 26 carries in his first career start last week against the Arizona Cardinals, still should factor prominently into the running back rotation, and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said Thursday he wants to continue using Godwin Igwebuike, despite his recent fumble problems, as well.

[ Godwin Igwebuike's fumbles 'a concern' for Lions, but Jack Fox's holds are not ]

The Lions ruled cornerback Amani Oruwariye and linebacker Josh Woods out for Sunday's game because of injuries. Oruwariye could need surgery on his injured thumb,

Six other players listed as questionable — Michael Brockers (knee), Jonah Jackson (back), Julian Okwara (ankle), Kalif Raymond (shoulder), Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder) and Josh Reynolds (thigh) — with Okwara's status being the most in doubt.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.