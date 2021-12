According to Deesha Thosar from the NY Daily News, Mets manager Buck Showalter has begun the process of filling in the major league coaching staff. Showalter will collaborate with Mets GM Billy Eppler and team president Sandy Alderson and is quoted as saying “I’m trying to fit the coaching staff to the situation we’re in. I don’t bring in buddies. I bring in people that can deliver what needs to be done for the players.”

