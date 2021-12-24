VIDEO: Crews are preparing roads for icy weather

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of central Minnesota in effect from noon Sunday through noon Monday; including Douglas, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, and Todd counties. Heavy snow is possible in the watch area, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 6. inches expected...
Christmas Day has gotten off to a slippery start with a mix of scattered showers, freezing rain, and light snow in the region. Icy conditions will gradually dissipate as the high temperature reaches the low to mid 40s on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 25. Rain will continue at times during the...
If wintry precipitation was on your Christmas wish list, then you’re in luck because we have it all here in New England Saturday!. If you’re traveling across northern New England, you’ll see snow, and in southern New England, freezing rain in the morning and rain in the afternoon. Central New England gets a mixed bag.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County said maintenance crews have worked to clear roads since early Saturday morning after higher elevations areas saw snow accumulation and ice overnight. Officials are expecting that clearing work to continue as this winter weather event expands. The public is encouraged to utilize several...
Another round of rain is on the way around midnight. Another round of rain tonight will keep the roads wet. Be careful walking on the stairs and sidewalks tomorrow morning! The winds will fire up on Sunday making it feel quite cold. More rain and few snowflakes are expected later this week.
Freezing rain Christmas morning has made for treacherous conditions on roadways across Massachusetts. Early in the morning in Saugus, Massachusetts State Police responded to a crash along Route 1 in which the operator of the vehicle was ejected and sustained life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The car, a 2009 Honda Civic,...
