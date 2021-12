The Atlanta Falcons (-5.5) had an opportunity to keep their playoff hopes alive in week 15 and ... they blew it. While they still have a 2% chance of going to the postseason, most people concede it would take a minor miracle to get there. The Detroit Lions (+5.5) just shocked the world by beating the Arizona Cardinals handily for their 2nd win of the year. Could this be a more difficult game than Falcons fans were originally anticipating?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO