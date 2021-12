Dr. Ben Carson called out the Biden White House and the Food and Drug Administration for "dragging" their feet on coronavirus therapeutics Thursday on "Fox News Primetime." "There doesn’t seem to be any excitement about it," Carson told host Brian Kilmeade. "There should be some massive planning that should have been going on even before they OK'd it in order to make it available to people because it’s pretty impressive what can happen."

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO