Bulls coach Billy Donovan enters health and safety protocols

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 1 day ago

(670 The Score) Bulls coach Billy Donovan has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the team announced Friday.

In Donovan’s place, assistant Chris Fleming will serve as the Bulls’ acting head coach. Individuals who enter the protocols have to be sidelined at least 10 days unless they return two negative tests 24 hours apart, though the NBA and union have recently been discussing scaling back how long asymptomatic players must quarantine and be out.

On Thursday, the Bulls had just revealed that all of their players had exited protocols. At one point, they had as many 10 players in the protocols at once. No new players were placed in the protocols Friday, a team spokesperson said.

Donovan is the fourth NBA head coach to enter protocols this season. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, Lakers coach Frank and Kings coach Alvin Gentry previously did so.

The Bulls (19-10) are scheduled to host the Pacers on Sunday evening.

