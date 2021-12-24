Social Club: Fans talk Ja Morant's return; Memphians react to Music Fest lineup

Welcome to this weekly roundup of what Memphians are saying and what’s being said about Memphis on social media, curated by digital desk reporter Jasmine McCrave

“Ja, I’m with you”

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant made his return on the FedExForum court Monday, Dec. 20 after being out for 12 games due to a knee injury. The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Grizzlies this night 102-99. The Grizzlies went 10-2 in the 12 games that Morant missed. During Morant’s post-game interview, he stated that he heard Memphis fans yelling at him to sit out, which he said was “frustrating” to hear. Many basketball fans came to his defense.

Memphians react to initial Music Fest Lineup

Memphis in May announced the first round of artists scheduled to perform at next year’s Beale Street Music Festival on Monday, Dec. 20.

Concertgoers can expect to see Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne, Smashing Pumpkins and Three 6 Mafia. People had mixed feelings about the acts.

It’s beginning to look (not so much) like Christmas.

With warmer temperatures expected for Christmas week, Memphians seemed a little confused.

Cast Away

The Tennessee Entertainment Commission posted a throwback of Tom Hanks filming “Cast Away” in Memphis.

In the film, released in 2000, Hanks played Chuck Noland, who lives with his girlfriend in the Bluff City and works at FedEx.