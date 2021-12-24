South African minister objects to sale of Mandela's cell key

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African judge has ruled that former President Jacob Zuma can appeal a court decision ordering him back to jail to serve the remainder of his sentence. Zuma led the country between 2009 and 2018. He had only served two months behind bars when he was granted medical parole earlier this year. The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled last week that his parole had been illegal. Judge Elias Matojane said Tuesday the ex-president can now appeal that finding. Zuma was convicted and sentenced to 15 months for defying a court order saying that he appear before a government-backed commission probing allegations of corruption during his tenure as president.

AFRICA ・ 4 DAYS AGO