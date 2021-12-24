ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

You can control this Wauwatosa Christmas light display from your home

By James Groh
NBC26
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUWATOSA, Wis. — One Wauwatosa man's interactive front yard Christmas display has been played with by thousands of people from around the world. Mike Walczak created MKE Lights. It's a relatively average Christmas display in front of his house, but what isn't ordinary is what people can do with it. Anyone...

www.nbc26.com

Upworthy

One strand of Christmas lights connecting two homes grows into a touching community light display

It all began last November with one man's thoughtful gesture to show support for a neighbor who was going through a tough time. The single strand of white Christmas lights Matt Riggs hung from his home to his neighbor Kim Morton's house directly across the street was meant to let her know that their families were always connected despite their pandemic isolation. "I was reaching out to Kim to literally brighten her world," Riggs—who also left a tin of homemade cookies on her doorstep—told The Washington Post. The 48-year-old explained that he knew Morton was facing a dark time as she'd told him about her struggle with depression and anxiety.
Kait 8

Family’s Christmas lights display breaks their own Guinness World Record

LANGRANGEVILLE, N.Y. (CNN) - It’s a light display that puts Clark Griswold’s to shame and landed a family a spot in the Guinness World Records. This magical display is made of 686,811 lights - spirals, snowmen, animals, dozens of icicles clinging to branches - choreographed to 250 different songs, spanning eight miles of extension cords, with a line of cars seemingly as long to see the show.
HometownLife.com

Livonia home's massive Christmas lights display popular stop among holiday sightseers

Dave Matejka's Christmas lights display started small about 20 years ago, and he adds two or three pieces to it every year. Every part of his yard at 19520 Hillcrest St. in northwest Livonia is covered in Christmas décor. There's a sparking Christmas tree farm, a nativity scene, an ice skating pond, Santa playing basketball and so much more. Dave and his wife Patrice Matejka love their light display and the joy it brings other people.
The Daily South

How One Neighbor Sparks Community Light Display with Single String of Christmas Lights

2020 was a difficult year. For many, the frustration and heartache of a year spent in isolation culminated in an extremely stressful holiday season. Baltimore resident Matt Riggs had had a lousy year, and though he usually waits until December to decorate, he decided to hang lights early in an attempt to hasten the Christmas cheer. As he was hanging lights in his front yard, he looked across to his neighbor Kim Morton's house and had an idea.
wtuz.com

Keep Christmas Lights Safe

Nick McWilliams reporting – With Christmas lights up to celebrity the holidays, fire officials are asking everyone to heed a few warnings. Every year, some 790 home structure fires occur due to decorations, and another 200 on average caused by Christmas trees and their lights. Captain Joe Minocchi with...
mymixfm.com

Over 36,000 controllable lights are on display at Pleasant Grove Farms

LYONS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For the 16th year over 36,000 controllable lights are up for display at Pleasant Grove Farms. Each string of lights are controlled by the owner to flash or dim to the beat of Christmas music. The display is in Lyons, Ind. and will be up until the beginning of January.
Family Handyman

How to Use a Light Tester to Fix Christmas Lights

One broken bulb on a strand of christmas lights can render the whole string completely useless. Good news, though: there’s a way to test (and fix) an entire string of miniature lights without having to check each bulb individually. Try using a device like the LightKeeper Pro. It’ll identify and oftentimes fix most problems in miniature and icicle light sets (but not the sets of larger lights or LED lights) with a few squeezes of the trigger.
KAAL-TV

Over 30,000 lights in Rochester Christmas light display

(ABC 6 News) - If you're looking for some Christmas sightseeing, there's one local house in Rochester that's decked out for the holiday, and the owner wants you to stop by. Paul Paprocki has been making a spectacle out of his Christmas lights on Westwood Ct. NW in Rochester for 10 years.
CBS Sacramento

Lodi Family’s Home Christmas Light Display Honors Late Grandmother

LODI (CBS13) — One Lodi home is fit for the holidays. Viewers Shauna and Shawn posted photos of their lit-up house, and we just had to see it in person. That’s when we found out the reason for the major light show. The couple tells us they started this light display after Shauna’s mom passed away almost six years ago. The family moved to Lodi and the kids asked how Grandma would know where they now live. So now they light up the sky so she will always find her way home. The family says neighbors are supportive. “They think it’s so great. I get numerous comments every year,” Shauna said. “I’ll even get letters to Santa from the kids. That right there I think is the brightest joy.” This year’s display is their biggest yet with 38,000 LED lights. It will be taken down on January 1, so time is running out to check it out. The home is located at 1929 Tienda Dr. in Lodi.
Eyewitness News

HOLIDAY LIGHTS: Coventry home to wonderland light display

COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A Coventry residence is decking out their home for the holidays once again. It's a spectacular display Eyewitness News brought you through this time last year. The man who put up the entire display says he originally started doing this for his grandson, but he says...
Intelligencer

Monroe County Home’s Christmas Light Display Featured on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

CAMERON, Ohio — The Pfalzgraf family’s massive Monroe County Christmas light display has earned them second place in a morning television program’s holiday contest. Kris Pfalzgraf, a teacher and basketball coach at River High School, has spent the last 18 years decorating his family’s Cameron home for the holidays. This year he surpassed his previous display by adorning his home and property with more than 110,000 lights. The decor earned him a spot on the daytime talk show “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” where he recently scored second place in its “Deck the Homes Contest.” The announcement was made on the show Tuesday morning.
New York Post

Woman shares viral hack for hanging Christmas tree lights

Unless you’re among those who’ve already had their Christmas tree up since late October, you’re yet to go through the nightmare of decorating it. Although seeing your festive tree spread the cosy Christmas feeling brings joy, having to untangle all the lights and then spend hours attempting to wrap them around the thing is beyond frustrating.
