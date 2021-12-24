You can control this Wauwatosa Christmas light display from your home

LODI (CBS13) — One Lodi home is fit for the holidays. Viewers Shauna and Shawn posted photos of their lit-up house, and we just had to see it in person. That’s when we found out the reason for the major light show. The couple tells us they started this light display after Shauna’s mom passed away almost six years ago. The family moved to Lodi and the kids asked how Grandma would know where they now live. So now they light up the sky so she will always find her way home. The family says neighbors are supportive. “They think it’s so great. I get numerous comments every year,” Shauna said. “I’ll even get letters to Santa from the kids. That right there I think is the brightest joy.” This year’s display is their biggest yet with 38,000 LED lights. It will be taken down on January 1, so time is running out to check it out. The home is located at 1929 Tienda Dr. in Lodi.

LODI, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO