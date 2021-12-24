ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Dynasty Readying a Big Return? Was Stanford's Exit Berger-Like? Hawkeye Reunion Green Screen? And More Qs!

By Vlada Gelman, Matt Webb Mitovich, Kimberly Roots, Andy Swift, Dave Nemetz, Ryan Schwartz and Mekeisha Madden Toby
We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including Saturday Night Live , Dynasty , Emily in Paris and The Wheel of Time !

1 | Wouldn’t it have made more sense for Saturday Night Live ‘s makeshift Christmas episode to front load all of its new sketches (as well as Weekend Update), before revisiting supposed classics?

2 | Was it a bit thematically on-the-nose that in TBS’ Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses quizzer competition, Hufflepuff came from behind to beat Slytherin? Were you hoping for a “flip of the script”?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cGxuT_0dVSONkY00 3 | Were you surprised by how little 1883 gave Tom Hanks to do in that Episode 2 cameo?

4 | Power Book II fans: Even though it was very short, don’t you kind of wish that the show had gotten Omari Hardwick to do the voiceover for Ghost’s letter to Tariq?

5 | Does Insecure ‘s Lawrence only pick fights at Derek and Tiffany’s parties? Should they maybe stop inviting him?

6 | After ignoring Steven’s existence for so long, why is Dynasty suddenly name-dropping him left and right? Are we being primed for the prodigal Carrington’s long-awaited return to Atlanta?

7 | Would you have ever guessed that Fox, of all networks, would be the first to scrap New Year’s Eve plans due to the recent surge in COVID cases brought on by the Omicron variant?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r5SgS_0dVSONkY00 8 | On The Bachelorette , did it feel like the camera lingered on Brandon’s ugly cry two minutes too long? Good grief!!

9 | Why is Emily in Paris acting like leeks are some kind of rare vegetable in America? And who else has Mindy’s song from the season finale, “Mon Soleil,” stuck in their head?

10 | Were you surprised that Hawkeye ‘s Clint and Kate allowed (if not invited) the LARPers to put themselves in harm’s way? At the end of the day, was Eleanor’s most villainous act holding the company holiday party on Christmas Eve? Did everyone have a bit too sure of footing during the ice rink skirmish? And shall we chalk up Linda Cardellini’s Dead to Me Season 3 commitments to the apparent use of green screen for Laura’s reunion with Clint?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAhNH_0dVSONkY00

11 | During the Kennedy Center Honors , were you surprised not to see some of SNL ‘s earliest stars (e.g. Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin) participate in the Lorne Michaels tribute? And what about more recent vets, like Will Ferrell and Tina Fey?

12 | We know Sistas loves a cliffhanger, but under what circumstance would Robin and Gary ever double team Andi if Robin was already winning her heart? Did you love the Scandal homage and Fatima’s way of handling things in her white Olivia Pope-esque dress? And on the Tyler Perry Show: Sistas After-Show Edition , was it sweet or weird that the series’ creator played matchmaker with his single stars? Do you think these “couples” will actually go on dates? (Or did we just give BET+ an idea for a reality show?)

13 | We realize And Just Like That… had no good options after Willie Garson died, but didn’t the way it wrote out Stanford feel awfully abrupt and unnatural? And would he really divorce Anthony with a letter, á la Berger’s infamous Post-it breakup?

14 | Did any hardcore Trekkies out there take note of the Star Trek episode that Station Eleven ‘s Young Kirsten was watching in Episode 4? Set phasers for major Easter egg!

15 | In the Wheel of Time season finale ( SPOILER ALERT! ) , obviously the show wanted to save a few dollars by having actress Madeleine Madden simply “freeze” in place during that stoppage of time, but did seeing the breeze blow Egwene’s braid (while the baby lay perfectly, eerily still) around take you out of that illusion?

16 | Which rerun title this week was most inaccurate: Adele ONE Night Only, One LAST Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga , LIVE in Front of a Studio Audience , or Annie LIVE ?

Hit the comments with your answers — and any other Qs you care to share!

