Watch: Sun Bowl Officials hold news conference on the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

By David Gonzalez
 1 day ago
EL PASO -- With just a week before the 88th edition of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, bowl officials held a news conference.

Football Committee Chairman and member of the Board of Directors, John Folmer fielded questions along with Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas.

Folmer said the Sun Bowl remains committed to Miami as Miami remains committed to the Sun Bowl.

Due to Covid-19 protocols the University of Miami football team delayed their arrival to the day before the game.

"We have to make this happen. And the people of El Paso have to understand, it's going to happen," said Folmer.

Miami takes on Washington State Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 with kickoff scheduled for 10 a.m.

Washington State remains set to arrive Dec. 26 for the New Year's Eve matchup.

