Alec Baldwin Says “Not A Day Goes By I Don’t Think About” ‘Rust’ Tragedy

By Patrick Hipes
 1 day ago
Alec Baldwin has taken to social media to thank his friends, family and colleagues for their support following the fatal shooting on the set of Rust . It marks one of the first public statements from him since his sit-down interview with ABC News earlier this month to discuss the tragedy.

In the video posted to Instagram on Thursday, Baldwin said he was “home with my family” for the holidays, adding that “all I care about is my wife and kids, and just moving forward with my life — trying to get through a tough time, a really tough time.”

Baldwin was holding the antique revolver that discharged a live round on the Santa Fe set of the indie Western in October, striking and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Several investigations are underway, including one by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department.

As part of the probe, investigators last week requested a search warrant for Baldwin’s cell phone “to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins,” said Sheriff’s Office Det. Alexandria Hancock. Baldwin’s lawyers have said he’s cooperating with the investigation.

He told ABC News in December 2 interview that he believed it was “highly unlikely” he would be criminally charged for the shooting. Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has said she has not ruled out criminal charges.

In the self-shot video posted Thursday. Baldwin he feels “awkward” going through it all, and addressed the tragedy directly.

“I’m looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me,” he said, speaking from outside near sunset. “Of course for everyone that’s involved in this it’s never going to be behind us because somebody died so tragically. I never lose sight about that — not a day goes by I don’t think about that.”

Comments / 3

Lilacs
1d ago

Children shouldn't play with guns...if you don't know how to handle them correctly, don't touch them!

