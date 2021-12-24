Report: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo clears protocol

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared from the NBA’s health and safety protocols, ESPN reported Friday.

The two-time league MVP will practice Friday and decide Saturday whether he can participate in the Christmas clash with the visiting Boston Celtics.

Antetokounmpo entered the COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 15 and has missed the defending NBA champions’ last five games.

The 27-year-old forward leads the Bucks in scoring (27.0) and rebounding (11.6) and ranks second in assists (5.8) and blocks (1.6) in 26 games this season.

Milwaukee’s Donte DiVincenzo and Bobby Portis remain in the protocol.

–Field Level Media

