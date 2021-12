While decentralized finance (DeFi) is on the up, a specific sector within seems to be making more noise than most. That section is GameFi, and everyone wants in. At its core, GameFi is a space where players earn from playing their favorite games. They acquire characters in the form of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and develop those NFTs through gameplay, only to sell them later on for profit. It’s a natural evolution of the current gaming industry, and developers are eager to capitalize on it. aelf is a project looking to help.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO