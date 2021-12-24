ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet Stop: Meet Lucy Lou and Spazie from Angel Paws

By Caroline Marcello
 1 day ago

Lucy Lou came to Angel Paws in mid November of 2021 as an owner surrender at no fault of her own. She is a very happy and playful girl! She would make a great addition to any household. Lucy Lou currently weighs in the 16 pound range and is in good health. Her house training status is currently unknown as she is in a kennel environment here and not in a home setting however her previous owner stated she was house trained. Lucy Lou deserves a new loving home, could you be her new fur-ever companion?

Spazie came to Angel Paws in mid September of 2021 as an owner surrender at no fault of her own. She is a very happy and playful girl! She would make a great addition to a somewhat laid back household who enjoys an occasional stroll down the street. Spazie currently weighs in the 16 pound range and is in good health. Her house training status is currently unknown as she is in a kennel environment here and not in a home setting however her previous owner stated she was house trained. Spazie deserves a new loving home, could you be her new fur-ever companion?

If interested in adopting Lucy Lou or Spazie go website (the Submit Online Application button is NOT currently working, sorry for any inconvenience) under the APPLICATIONS page, click the PAPER CLIP ICON, Print and fill out completely. Your completed application can be sent in via email to info@angelpawsiberia.com (or via fax at 337-967-2827)

