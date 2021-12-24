ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

1 injured after being thrown from ATV near Norfolk, authorities say

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRtSr_0dVSNgI200

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — One person was hospitalized early Friday after being thrown from an ATV.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report around 1:30 a.m. that one person was unconscious and bleeding after two ATVs were involved in an incident at an intersection at Woodland.

Authorities arrived to the scene at the intersection of Meadow Lane and North Eastwood and found Charles Cummings, 45, of Norfolk, injured. They said Cummings had been thrown from his ATV. He was taken to Faith Regional Health Services hospital in Norfolk.

The sheriff’s office cited Cummings for unlawful operation of an ATV and driving while intoxicated.

Sioux City man killed in semi rollover in Pottawattamie County

The driver of the second ATV, Eric Sloan, 34, of Norfolk, was not injured. He was arrested for unlawful operation of an ATV and driving while intoxicated.

Authorities said neither Cummings nor Sloan was wearing a helmet at the time. They also said the two ATVs were not properly equipped for driving at night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Schleswig

SCHLESWIG, Iowa (KCAU) — Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after a head-on collision in Crawford County. The crash happened on Highway 59 just south of the intersection with A Avenue, about three miles north of Schleswig, around 4:30 p.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol crash report. Officials say Austin Wulf, 35, of Denison, was […]
SCHLESWIG, IA
KCAU 9 News

Man rescued after falling through ice while saving dog

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man is recovering after falling through ice while saving his dog at a lake. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Papillion fire and police departments were called at 11:30 a.m. Friday after a 47-year-old man fell through the ice at Walnut Creek Lake. He was on the ice trying […]
PAPILLION, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, NE
Crime & Safety
Sioux City, IA
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Norfolk, NE
Norfolk, NE
Accidents
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Stanton, NE
City
Stanton, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atvs#Accident#Atv#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

344
Followers
318
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy