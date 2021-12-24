1 injured after being thrown from ATV near Norfolk, authorities say

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — One person was hospitalized early Friday after being thrown from an ATV.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report around 1:30 a.m. that one person was unconscious and bleeding after two ATVs were involved in an incident at an intersection at Woodland.

Authorities arrived to the scene at the intersection of Meadow Lane and North Eastwood and found Charles Cummings, 45, of Norfolk, injured. They said Cummings had been thrown from his ATV. He was taken to Faith Regional Health Services hospital in Norfolk.

The sheriff’s office cited Cummings for unlawful operation of an ATV and driving while intoxicated.

The driver of the second ATV, Eric Sloan, 34, of Norfolk, was not injured. He was arrested for unlawful operation of an ATV and driving while intoxicated.

Authorities said neither Cummings nor Sloan was wearing a helmet at the time. They also said the two ATVs were not properly equipped for driving at night.

