ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Called ‘The Grinch,’ Najee Harris hopes to finally break long run for Steelers

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebpoA_0dVSNXIN00
Steelers running back Najee Harris plays against the Lions on Nov. 14 at Heinz Field.

Najee Harris has a wide smile he wears often, and his interactions with media are typically gregarious and friendly. So it was surprising when the rookie running back revealed what some of Pittsburgh Steelers teammates call him.

“They call me ‘The Grinch’ around here,” Harris said after the Christmas Eve practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “That’s how much I come off as (grumpy).”

Don’t worry, veteran team captain Cameron Heyward came to the rescue, buying Harris a Christmas tree for his home.

“(Heyward) said, ‘Do you have any (Christmas) lights on at our house or have a Christmas tree?’ ” Harris said. “I said, ‘No, nothing,’ and then he said, ‘If I buy you a Christmas tree, you’ve got to put it up, post it and send him a picture and I got to send (coach Mike Tomlin) a picture.”

Even if it was a smaller tree than he’d hoped, Harris seemed pleased with his new festive holiday décor. But not as pleased as he would be if he was able to break a long run.

Harris has been productive as a rookie, but his 3.6 per-carry average is middling. And one reason it’s so low is a lack of long runs. A couple of carries of 60 or more yards, for example, and all of a sudden he’s easily over 4.0 per carry.

Harris never has been and never will never be a true speed burner who breaks big runs regularly. But does he take note that he has not managed one or two through 14 games of his first NFL season?

“Of course,” Harris said. “But that takes a team effort of creating that type of a hole, I guess. Have I had that many looks at having like a 60-yard run? I mean, I don’t think I have. I can go back and look at it again. But… if you look at all the good running teams, I guess you could look at the Colts, you see that a lot of them are executing their assignments, the Titans a lot of them are executing their assignments.

“We are just not there I guess, but we are going to get there. It just takes time.”

Harris has one carry of more than 20 yards all season — a 23-yard run against the Minnesota Vikings. All of the other running backs among the top 10 in the NFL in carries have at least two carries of more than 20 yards.

There have been 35 carries of least 40 yards in the NFL this season.

“I actually just texted (running backs coach Eddie Faulkner) yesterday, ‘I need a big run,’ ” Harris said. “But it comes in time. Just can’t be too, I guess, (impatient) to do it.”

Only a Grinch, after all, would lament it too much so as to let it spoil the Christmas season. Not that Harris had any festive plans for his time off the clock late on Christmas Eve and early on Christmas Day.

“I’m gonna just chill, I guess,” Harris said. “Eat some noodles. I don’t know. I mean it’s just me in there, you think I watch (Christmas) movies by myself? I might watch ‘Spiderman.’

“They call me ‘The Grinch.’ I don’t know, Merry Christmas, I guess.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cam Heyward Bought Najee 'The Grinch' Harris a Christmas Tree

Najee Harris is celebrating the Christmas holiday across the country from his hometown in California. It wasn't the most festive holiday season for Harris, who admitted he didn't even have a tree set up in his home. However, his captain Cameron Heyward heard the news and made sure he set up his rookie running back.
NFL
On3.com

'The Grinch' Najee Harris learns the reason for the season from Cam Heyward

There’s a reason the holiday season is called “the most wonderful time of the year.” Apparently, Najee Harris didn’t get the memo. The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie told reporters on Friday — Christmas Eve — that his teammates call him “the grinch” because he doesn’t get into the festive spirit. He didn’t have a Christmas tree or lights in his house, leading to plenty of jabs from his teammates.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Vikings#American Football#Titans
FanSided

Seahawks get early Christmas gift from the Rams. Truly, it was a gift

The Seattle Seahawks dream of the playoffs was snuffed out, just as Scrooge extinguished the Ghost of Christmas Past. The question is: will Seattle learn from their visitation, or suffer the fate of the unrepentant Marley? And if Cooper Kupp isn’t a Dickensian name, I’ll forego my Christmas pudding.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

Chiefs Receive Good News Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Kansas City Chiefs already have the best record in the AFC and will be looking to maintain that lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. But with positive tests taking some of their top players away, the Chiefs got some good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian...
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
FOX Sports

Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
NFL
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
795
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy