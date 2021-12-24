Scattered showers for Christmas Day potentially lead into next week
News 12 meteorologists say showers throughout the weekend and into next week are expected with temps ranging from very cold to mild.
TODAY: Christmas Eve should not be as cold and become sunny by midday. Highs rebound to 46 degrees
TONIGHT: Clouds are expected to return after sundown; rain arrives after midnight with lows around 40 degrees.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Two rounds of showers are likely to make an appearance, but the first round ends mid-morning. The second round arrives by sundown and departs by sunrise Sunday. The weather should be even milder with highs near 51 degrees and lows near 40 degrees.
SUNDAY: The day starts off partly cloudy and breezy behind the storm with highs near 51 degrees and lows near 32 degrees.
MONDAY: The weeks starts off mainly cloudy, but a scattered shower is possible. Expect highs near 43 degrees and lows near 35 degrees.
TUESDAY: The day brightens up to partly cloudy, but an isolated shower can't be ruled out. Expect highs near 46 degrees and lows near 36 degrees.
