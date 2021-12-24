ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scattered showers for Christmas Day potentially lead into next week

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

News 12 meteorologists say showers throughout the weekend and into next week are expected with temps ranging from very cold to mild.

TODAY: Christmas Eve should not be as cold and become sunny by midday. Highs rebound to 46 degrees

TONIGHT: Clouds are expected to return after sundown; rain arrives after midnight with lows around 40 degrees.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Two rounds of showers are likely to make an appearance, but the first round ends mid-morning. The second round arrives by sundown and departs by sunrise Sunday. The weather should be even milder with highs near 51 degrees and lows near 40 degrees.

SUNDAY: The day starts off partly cloudy and breezy behind the storm with highs near 51 degrees and lows near 32 degrees.

MONDAY: The weeks starts off mainly cloudy, but a scattered shower is possible. Expect highs near 43 degrees and lows near 35 degrees.

TUESDAY: The day brightens up to partly cloudy, but an isolated shower can't be ruled out. Expect highs near 46 degrees and lows near 36 degrees.

