Thinking out loud: Some Big East basketball thoughts

Thinking out loud…while remembering some good stuff from Christmases past…

• So, our stockings found more coal in them this week before the holiday? Humbug on that.

• Clearly, situations have changed since the Big East instituted its’ forfeit-a-game policy if a team cannot field a required number of players due to Covid. Seton Hall, DePaul and Georgetown were all bitten by the forfeit bug this week.

• Perhaps all the Big East, and the rest of college basketball, needed to do is look to the NFL for guidance? More on that in a bit. But better late than never.

• Unless players and coaches are exhibiting symptoms, testing should cease. Otherwise, we’ll spin our seasons, and our lives, right into the ground with an ever-mutating virus and the science surrounding it.

• Yes, safety and health are of utmost importance. Let’s not lose sight of that. We are, however, at a stage where learning to live and move forward with Covid is our reality.

• And with missed games comes missed opportunities for student-athletes, plus missed income.

• As for making up games that are forfeited…it appears common sense is beginning to prevail. In theory, it seems possible with two ‘off-weeks’ built into Big East schedules, with seven days off between games. But besides travel and building conflicts, coaches must want to play them.

• And the Big East coaches (most of them) have been steadfastly against playing three games in a week. Which seems ridiculous – especially when you play three or four in a week…or in a row…come tournament time. Who really loses out here?

• Not the coaches, but the players. And the fans. And the broadcasters. The forfeit rule was instituted as a measure to “encourage” vaccinations. It seems to have worked, somewhat. Rescinding it is simply changing with the times, as our world changes with the variant.

• Most leagues have walked back their forfeiture rules. The Big East has followed suit by a vote of the school presidents. NJ.com reported it was not a unanimous vote.

• Cancellations will be deemed “no contest,” and work will begin to reschedule them if possible. Otherwise, they remain “no contest.” That’s unfortunate.

• Teams must have a minimum of seven game-available athletes and one coach going forward in order to play.

• The Big East games already forfeited, including PC’s ‘win’ over Georgetown? Stand by.

• By the time 22nd ranked Providence plays 15th ranked Seton Hall, scheduled for Dec. 29, the Pirates will have had 17 days off. The Friars will have had 11 days off between games.

• Players traveling home for the holidays this week should give pause for some concern over this one being played as well.

• If I’m a school athletic director and my program loses a home game – along with the income – due to an asymptomatic test from a visiting team, I’m popping a blood vessel somewhere.

• If the science suggests that taking precautions – like vaccines, boosters and masking – makes it safe enough to attend (and broadcast) games, then play on.

• Don’t like the rules? Don’t go. We’ve said it here before. Nothing has changed, except for an uptick in cases and hospitalizations among mostly unvaccinated people. Small price to pay to watch your teams play, especially when you consider the alternative.

• And it would be a shame for fans of the Friars (or Celtics or Bruins or Rams or Bears or Bulldogs) to miss any more opportunities to watch their teams in action, wouldn’t it?

• You could be like fans of the Northeastern Huskies. Or Yale Bulldogs. No fans allowed for home athletic events, at least through January.

• Wear the mask. Get vaxxed. Get the booster. Or don’t go and shut up about ‘your rights.’ A very vocal (and often uneducated) minority is doing all the screaming for an increasingly irritated (and relatively healthy) majority.

• Of which I am a member.

• Not for nuthin’, but 15,500 fans filled the XL Center in Hartford last Saturday for PC’s game with UConn. It was loud, it was obnoxious…and that place is an absolute dump. Reminded me quite a bit of the Dunk BEFORE renovations in the 2000’s.

• But it was rockin’. Loved every second of it. The Friars showed poise down the stretch, and toughness throughout. Those are trademarks of nationally ranked teams, for certain.

• As for the Georgetown forfeit, even with a win Wednesday, Providence certainly would have dropped in the metrics (both NET and kenpom) with the Hoyas currently ranked in the mid-100’s. At least the Hoyas have a chance, by the time the game is ostensibly rescheduled, to move up.

• But college hoop pushes on. As of midweek, 55 teams (out of 358 in Division I) across the country have had to go ‘on pause.’ URI, Brown, and Bryant were affected in the past week with cancellations (Rhody and Brown with each other), but no forfeits. The Rams were shut down with their own Covid positives.

• Boston College forfeited Wednesday’s scheduled ACC game against Wake Forest, with the Eagles in their own Covid ‘pause.’ But thanks to the ACC’s revamped rules, that forfeit comes off the books.

• Loved that Brown’s Mike Martin took to Twitter to try and find an opponent for Wednesday night, after the cancellation with Rhody.

• Yes, the Friars had an opening. But they’ve also already played 11 non-league games this year, and there is the possibility they could bring the Georgetown game back on the slate.

• And weep not for the Bears, who added a game for Dec. 27th at Syracuse, in the Carrier Dome. Nice comeback. Scott Cordischi must be beside himself with anticipation.

• Also loved that Iona and Rick Pitino, while looking to make up a cancelled game, tweeted at Kentucky that they would travel. The Wildcats ultimately didn’t take their former coach (and some would say traitor) up on the offer.

• Will you wear a mask next Wednesday at the Dunk? If I can do it, while calling the game on the radio, you can do it too.

• The ultimate slap: The Big 12 tweeted out a graphic this week showing their top standing among “Power 5” conferences in basketball. What they conveniently left out was the Big East vs. the Power 5, with the second-best mark within major leagues at present.

• The Big East is 6-2 against the Big 10, 5-5 against the Big 12. Four teams ranked in the AP and USA Today coaches’ polls, five in the Top 31 of the NET (at midweek), seven in the Top 60 and eight in the Top 80.

• The Big 12 has all 10 of its’ members in the NET Top 90. But we still ballin’ here.

• The Atlantic-10 got a huge win this week as Davidson beat Alabama. Suddenly, it doesn’t seem far-fetched for an A-10 at large spot in the NCAA’s this year, with St. Bonaventure and Dayton also owning solid wins – along with a few puzzling losses.

• There really weren’t many things I longed for as a kid growing up, but one of them was a Dallas Cowboys shirt. Jerseys weren’t big back in the day, and really weren’t even available. There were no ‘pro’ shops to speak of, certainly no online shopping.

• But when I received a Cowboys’ “jersey” in 1969 from my Mom and Dad, well…let me tell you, I still remember it 52 years later. Wore that thing out until it fell apart, too. It was Dan Reeves’ #30.

• Were you lucky enough as a kid to see a toy on TV, or on a store shelf, and remember what it was called to tell Santa what you wanted?

• I could never quite describe the exact item but knew enough where Santa always nodded his head. I don’t recall the exact year, but sure enough, one Christmas (circa 1970 or so) that remote control helicopter I had gone gaga over was not only under our tree – it was set up and flying when I awoke Christmas morning.

• The things you remember. I’m lucky. And I’m grateful for the memories.

• Bowl opt-outs blow. Immediately, I lose interest in any game where a player decides to “concentrate on his professional opportunities.” That’s a guy I don’t want on my team.

• At the same time, love that 5-7 Rutgers stepped up into the crap trap left behind by Texas A&M’s withdrawal from the Gator Bowl. Wake Forest, coming off one of their best regular seasons ever, didn’t deserve that. Not a good look, Aggy.

• That the Patriots lost only one starter (for now) in Kendrick Bourne this week due to Covid protocols puts the team in the ‘fortunate’ category.

• It certainly puts them, potentially, in quite the bind in the receiving department for the Bills on Sunday. But when you consider Buffalo lost noted anti-vaxxer Cole Beasley as well…karma is a five-letter word for dog, isn’t it?

• The NFL’s change in their Covid testing policy should be a trend-setter throughout sports.

• The league announced changes to its protocols, the most noteworthy of which will see vaccinated players subject only to occasional spot-testing unless symptomatic.

• Non-vaccinated players will continue to test daily, but the change will cut down on the number of tests, and effectively allow for some vaccinated players to play if asymptomatic, even if they have Covid.

• With so many vaccinated players going into protocol with little-to-no symptoms after testing positive this week, this approach gives the NFL a plan to continue playing. As mentioned earlier, let’s get on with it. Just sayin’.

• Tweet of the Week, from @ryanhannable: “This season, the Patriots are 1-4 when losing the turnover battle, 1-1 when it’s tied and 7-0 when winning it.”

• Seems pretty cut and dried to me, amiright?

• The Patriots lost that game to the Colts more than the Colts won it. Indy is good and is playing very well. Jonathan Taylor is the best (healthy) running back in the game right now.

• Love to see them again in the postseason.

• BB apologized to the media this week. For what? Being himself? No apologies necessary, Bill. Doubt that anyone in the media was butthurt about it. BAU. Business As Usual.

• As for the rematch with the Bills – there’s still WAY more pressure on Buffalo to win this game, just as there was two weeks ago. And we saw how they handled it then.

• Pressure from the current season, pressure from expectation, pressure from 20 years of getting their butts kicked by New England with only a one-year reprieve (last year).

• Speaking of kicks, why all the fuss over Urban Meyer kicking his kicker? Can he kick him back now?

• Got any Pro Bowl snubs? Jackson, Judon and Slater were no-brainers. From this POV,

Nick Folk was also very deserving, despite the competition coming from Baltimore’s Justin Tucker. He has been money.

• Guess Rookestradamus was right about Judon after all, huh? Call him now for your free reading.

• The Colts led the way with seven pro bowlers? They’ll hang a banner for that.

• It was Christmas of my senior year in high school – and it snowed. In Texas. Had a snowball fight, natch, with my younger brother and sister while it was still on the ground. Promptly lost my class ring as it flew off my hand into a snow pile in our back yard.

• We found it with the help of my brothers’ metal detector…which he had received as a gift. Timely. I later lost the ring again in another snowball fight with the Texas women’s basketball team near Mt. Hood in Washington while in college. Never found it.

• To this day, I no longer wear any jewelry when it’s cold outside. And I avoid snowball fights with female basketball players.

• That the NHL shut down this week in a Covid pause is not a surprise. Nor is it surprising the league is pulling its players out of the February Winter Olympics. Correcting issues needs to start on the home front – and pro hockey has plenty to fix from within, health included.

• Which is why – and I’m a big proponent of Olympics being staged – we should have called off the Beijing Bash scheduled for February. I mean, China kinda started this whole thing, didn’t they? The Chinese just locked down 13 million people in Xi’an.

• So, we’re going back (close) to the scene of the crime?

• Fix the problem? Head straight for the root cause. Call it off until the Chinese clean up their mess. The spirit of the Olympic Games, if they still mean anything at all, should survive.

• But of course, there’s too much money (NBC, hello!) at stake to pass at this late stage.

• At the same time, we should applaud Adam Silver for his insistence the NBA play through these turbulent times. Several games have been postponed over the past week, and the Celtics are among the affected.

• “…this virus will not be eradicated, and we’re going to have to learn to live with it,” was Commissioner Silver’s comment this week. Amen. And let’s get to work on that.

• Brace yourself. The Sports Business Journal named Tampa Bay our best sports city in 2021.

• The Lightning have won B2B Stanley Cups. The Bucs won TB12, and then a Super Bowl. The Rays won a hunnerd games – even if the Sox beat them in the playoffs. They also had a vagabond team from Toronto camp out and hoop for a while.

• Tampa also hosted that Super Bowl, along with Wrestlemania. Yeah, a solid season in the sun, in the midst of a pandemic. We got work to do if we’re going to ascend to the throne again.

• Understand that Sox? Celtics? Bruins? The Pats and Revs aren’t the weak links here.

• You can certainly say this about the New York Mets – they are spending serious coin in the offseason. Never mind the fact we might not have an on-time in-season.

• Hiring Buck Showalter as manager? What, Casey Stengel wasn’t available? But I applaud the move. AL Manager of the Year in ’94, ’04 and ’14. He’s 65, and just signed the richest contract for a manager in franchise history.

• Hi, Red Sox. And what would you like (to do) for Christmas?

• The Celtics at least gave us some holiday reason-to-cheer, with Iso Joe’s return to the floor on a 10-day emergency contract. Dude is 40. And Johnson still looks like he has game.

• He was originally drafted by Boston 20 years ago and made his last Celtics’ appearance 19+ years ago. Whoa. Joe Hassett is undoubtedly working on his ‘sonar’ shot in case the call comes.

• My buddy “Big E” sez his coworkers are like the Christmas lights on his house. They hang together, half of them don’t work and the other half aren’t so bright.

• As a parent, you always hope your children can have memorable moments like the ones you may have had. I remember my oldest son Ryan’s first bicycle and baseball bat, my youngest son Austin’s electronic piano that automatically played songs he would sing along with.

• Like Jingle Bells. Out loud. And often. Plus, all the ‘latest’ video games within his generation. It’s definitely my fault he uses his voice today to bellow out the call for the Providence Bruins.

• It might sound sappy, but it’s true. I’ve really had a wonderful life, just like George Bailey in the movie classic “It’s A Wonderful Life.” My wish is that you have great memories of your own to hold. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

