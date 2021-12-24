ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma death-row inmate receives stay in execution while legal challenges persist

By Jessie Christopher Smith, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6iHA_0dVSN6nF00

An Oklahoma death row inmate scheduled for execution in March was granted a stay by a federal judge Thursday.

U.S. District Court Judge Stephen Friot ordered a temporary halt on the execution of 49-year-old James Allen Coddington.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals had scheduled executions for Coddington and other inmates after Friot removed the inmates from a lawsuit over the lethal injection protocol, court records show. Friot later reinstated Coddington into the lawsuit.

Now that Coddington is reinstated in the lawsuit, Friot is granting a stay until that lawsuit is resolved.

"For good cause shown, Mr. Coddington’s March 10, 2022 execution date is stayed until a final judgment on Mr. Coddington’s claims in this case has been entered by this Court," Friot said in court records.

State officials said Coddington had not requested an alternative method of execution from the lethal injection he was challenging, a three-drug mixture including the controversial midazolam used in prior Oklahoma executions, including the botched execution of Clayton Lockett in 2014.

But the U.S. District Court is vacating the court of criminal appeals decision in regard to Coddington, discovering through "credible corroboration from an independent evidentiary source" that Coddington thought he had already effectively communicated his choice of a firing squad as his alternative method of execution.

Friot said the federal court has until March 10 to make a final judgment about Coddington's claims. Coddington has been convicted of bludgeoning Albert Troy Hale to death with a hammer in Choctaw on March 5, 1997.

The judge is scheduled to begin hearing testimony about the state's lethal injection drugs on Feb. 28, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
floridianpress.com

Death Row Inmate Proposal Sparks Opposition

Justices last week scheduled a Feb. 10 hearing on the proposal, which centers on circuit-court proceedings that take place after defendants have been convicted and sentenced to death. The “post-conviction” proceedings often involve issues such as whether defendants received adequate legal representation in their trials or whether newly discovered evidence could clear them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Choctaw, OK
State
Oklahoma State
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Stay In Execution Granted For Death Row Inmate James Connington

The state and attorneys for death row inmate James Connington have agreed to stay his execution, and a federal judge in Oklahoma City just issued an order doing just that. He was originally scheduled for execution because he was one of six religious objectors who refused to list an alternative execution method while a challenge to the states lethal injection protocol moves forward. However, his attorneys and the state agree he thought he had submitted the alternative execution method.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Marconews.com

On death row for 30 years, his execution was the epitome of cruel and unusual

The length of time Bigler "Bud" Stouffer languished on death row was not only cruel, it essentially amounted to state-sanctioned torture. Eliminate the punishment entirely. Whether or not Bigler “Bud” Stouffer was actually a murderer, his execution this month in Oklahoma underscores a central factor making capital punishment both cruel and unusual.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmates#The U S District Court
NBC News

Graphics: Executions, death sentences declining across the U.S.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Executions and death sentences continued to decline this year, the result of the pandemic and lessening support for capital punishment, according to a report released Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New sentencing hearing for former Tennessee death row inmate

Family members of a slain woman and her daughter sat through a gruesome crime scene video that played in a Tennessee courtroom Monday — images of two blood-soaked bodies lying stabbed to death in awkward positions on the floor of their apartment, a knife resting next to the little girl’s foot.Just feet away, the man convicted in the fatal stabbings 34 years ago, Pervis Payne, sat motionless as the footage showed the mother lying on her back and her daughter on her stomach, lifeless and awash in red.The video was entered into evidence during a sentencing hearing in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Jackson Free Press

Second Death-Row Inmate Requests Speedy Execution

Mississippi could execute its second inmate this year after a nine-year hiatus, if the Mississippi Supreme Court grants Blayde Nathataniel Grayson’s request for execution. Twenty-four years after his conviction for the murder of 78-year-old George County resident Minnie Smith during a home burglary, Grayson submitted a hand-written letter to the Supreme Court requesting a dismissal of his ongoing federal appeal and a speedy execution.
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

Oklahoma executes man despite ongoing legal challenges against lethal injection methods

The state of Oklahoma has executed Bigler Stouffer after courts rejected his appeal arguing that lethal injection used to kill him amounts to unconstitutional pain and suffering.The 79-year-old man was killed at Oklahoma State Penitentiary with a three-drug injection on 9 December, nearly two months after the state executed John Grant, who convulsed and vomited after his lethal injection, the first in the state after a six-year moratorium following a series of botched executions.Stouffer was sentenced for the 1985 killing of Linda Reaves, a teacher, and the attempted murder of her boyfriend Doug Ivens. He has maintained his innocence.Media...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: This Supreme Court means executions will continue — and they will be a gruesome affair

Fifty years ago, the US Supreme Court in Furman v. Georgia held that the death penalty as applied was “cruel and unusual” and therefore in violation of the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution. The Court plurality found it inconsistent with “the evolving standards of decency that mark the progress of a maturing society.”The decision itself was a one-page per curiam decision with a series of plurality opinions. Justice Douglas highlighted a long and shameful history of racial disparity in executions. Justice Stewart wrote that the death sentences were so arbitrary and random that they were “cruel and unusual in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

597
Followers
831
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy