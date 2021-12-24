Great Trailer For HBO Documentary THE SUPER BOB EINSTEIN MOVIE

"I was obsessed with him instantly." HBO has unveiled the trailer for a documentary biopic film titled The Super Bob Einstein Movie, made by journalist / filmmaker Danny Gold. It'll be streaming on HBO Max this December. The doc follows the life of the late actor, writer and producer Bob Einstein, featuring some of his greatest comedic contributions. Punctuated with a treasure trove of archival clips + interviews, Bob's unique sensibility is remembered by his family, his friends, and fellow comedians including Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Susie Essman, David Letterman, Sarah Silverman, Norman Lear, Cheryl Hines, Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Martin, Patton Oswalt, Rob Reiner, JB Smoove, brothers Albert Brooks and Cliff Einstein, wife Berta and daughter Erin. A pillar of the comedy community for nearly 50 years, Einstein's singular sense of humor had a lasting impact on generations of legendary comedians. In keeping with his propensity for wry joke-telling and daring physical comedy, The Super Bob Einstein Movie is a celebration of Einstein's uncanny commitment to his work and a moving, fittingly funny tribute to a beloved comedian. Have a look.
