Public Safety

Daunte Wright's parents speak out after Kim Potter verdict

By HALEY YAMADA
KGO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parents of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man killed by police during a chaotic traffic stop in Minnesota earlier this year, spoke out after a former officer was convicted of manslaughter in his death. Katie Bryant, Wright's mother, said she could "never forgive" former Brooklyn Center police officer...

abc7news.com

PUBLIC SAFETY

