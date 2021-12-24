ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Jack: Travis Scott Organizes Toy Drive For 5,000 Kids In Houston

By Martin Berrios
 1 day ago

Source: Crayton Gerst / Cactus Jack Foundation

Even though his name has been in the mud lately Travis Scott is continuing on with his community work. This week he gave away 5,000 toys in his hometown.

As spotted on TMZ the “Sicko Mode” rapper put on for his people just in time for the holidays. On Thursday, December 24 he and his staff organized the second annual Cactus Jack Foundation Toy Drive. According to the feature the organization set up different distribution stations throughout various Houston Housing Authority complexes throughout the city so children from different areas could receive a free gift. From the looks of the photos obtained by the celebrity gossip site they went out all as the presents ranged from Barbie dolls, ,miniature piano keyboards, golf sets and scooters.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cactus Jack Foundation (@cactusjackfoundation)

This initiative comes off the heels of the tragic events that occurred at the 2021 edition of Astroworld Festival . Earlier this month Travis sat down with Charlamagne Tha God to discuss the incident and he made it clear that he was unaware of the carnage happening at the show while he was performing. “I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference,” Scott said. “And even at that moment, you’re kind of like, ‘Wait, what?’”.

When asked what he would tell the families he added that he is here to support them. “I’d say to them that I’m always here, and that I’m in this with you guys and I love you and I’ll always be there to help you heal through this,” he explained. “I understand what they’re going through. They’re grieving right now. And it’s not just a right now thing. It’s a forever thing. And these people that came to the show, they are my family and I’ve always had that connection to the people.”

Currently there are several lawsuits against him and concert organizer Live Nation. He has denied any legal liability.

Photo: Kevin Rawls

