It's that time of year again when local police agencies like to remind you to lock it, remove it, or lose it!. 92% of vehicle prowls are from unlocked vehicles according to the West Richland Police Department. I myself was once a victim of a vehicle prowl on a day when I didn't lock my car. It actually was locked, and I ran out to get something from it and forgot to lock it back up. On that one day out of all the days, I got prowled.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO