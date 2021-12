The 2021 NFL MVP is still six weeks away from being announced, but the speculation on who will win the award has been going on for months. Early on in the season that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was on his way to his first-ever MVP, but as the season has progressed he has slowly worked himself out of contention and is now has just the ninth-best odds to win (+4000), according to Vegas Insider. The conversation is now centered around two future first-ballot Hall-of-Famers, Tampa bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (+175), and the current betting favorite, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (+150).

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO