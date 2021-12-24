ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jon Snow’s exit marks the end of an era of TV news big beasts

By Ben Quinn
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BOIbx_0dVSLbnz00
Jon Snow with colleagues in the Channel 4 News newsroom ahead of his final Channel 4 News programme. Photograph: Channel 4 News/PA

It has been one of the paradoxes of the year: as TV viewers continue to hunger for updates on the pandemic – the biggest story since the second world war – a slew of broadcasting giants have bade farewell to their regular news slots.

On Thursday night, perhaps the biggest of them all, Jon Snow, signed off on his last ever appearance as the face of Channel 4 News, just days after the last ever Andrew Marr Show went out on the BBC.

At Sky News, Adam Boulton has slipped away in a somewhat quieter manner after more than 30 years, a departure that he has linked to what he described as the need for “baby boomers” like himself to make way for new faces on screen.

With other 2021 retirements of longstanding regional news figures – Fred Dineage (79) at ITV Meridian and Stewart White at BBC Look East – and impending reshuffles of much younger figures elsewhere, itis not surprising that media watchers view the present moment as a changing of the guard.

Factors ranging from 24-hour news, the loss of prestige on the part of evening flagship programmes, the rise of the internet and a push for greater diversity have all been linked to an apparent end of the age of the news anchor as a household name.

Ben Abbotts, a communications consultant, cautioned it may yet be premature to bring down the curtain on that age.

“There’s that debate but one only has to consider the very high profile of anchors like Fiona Bruce, for example, to realise that there are still particular figures and faces that are hugely important,” he said.

Yet – perhaps echoing a feeling felt by many who watched Snow’s farewell – Abbotts also evoked a sense of mourning.

“As a long-term devotee of the news since, oh, John Craven’s day on Newsround, I struggle with this loss of the greats. I grew up listening to the vastly experienced Dimbleby – either of them – I relished the familiar Northern Irish lilt of John Cole, the BBC’s political editor of the time, and spent time when I was younger working on Channel 4 News under Jon Snow,” he wrote in a blog for Haggie Partners, where he is a director.

Another media commentator, Raymond Snoddy, suggested that the departure of Marr, Boulton and Snow left Andrew Neil “sort of” as “only one of the big male beasts standing” – although the future of Neil is unclear after his parting of ways with GB News.

Snoddy, looking back at 2021 in a blog , added: “There are many women of substance in broadcasting not least Emily Maitlis of Newsnight, Kay Burley of Sky News and Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain, who all know how to skewer a dissembling minister. But it still feels a bit like a changing of the guard, or at least the old male guard.”

He also singled out Ros Atkins, a BBC broadcaster sometimes lauded for his ability to navigate the challenges and opportunities of social media. Elsewhere at the BBC, Amol Rajan, Faisal Islam and Chris Mason have all been mentioned as possible replacements for Laura Kuenssberg as political editor.

Related: Jon Snow: ‘I’ve always been emotional and I think it’s a good thing’

Kuenssberg – already a veteran at the age of 45 – has been singled out as a possible Sunday morning replacement for Marr. Abbotts agreed that she was certainly a runner, but suggested that the BBC’s former North America editor was the odds-on favourite: “I imagine that Jon Sopel is feeling pretty comfortable at the moment.”

Meanwhile at Channel 4 News, the shoes (or fluorescent tie) of Snow is regarded a harder – perhaps irreplaceable – act to follow, perhaps even for other stars there such as Cathy Newman, Matt Frei or Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

As a Channel 4 News hand who has worked closely with Snow over the years put it: “The next Jon Snow will not be one of the kids in the newsroom who might feel that they are in a position to carry on his legacy, because that legacy is now 750,000 viewers a night.

“Broadcast TV just doesn’t hold any sway any more. There’s just nobody coming up now who is going to become a household name just by hosting the evening news. The internet is already creating the next news stars.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jon Snow appears in credits of final Channel 4 News show as ‘mentor’, ‘moral compass’ and ‘friend’

Channel 4 News paid a sweet tribute to Jon Snow in the credits of his last show as presenter.On Thursday (23 December), the broadcast journalist hosted Channel 4’s flagship news programme for one final time as he stepped down from the role after 32 years.Signing off, Snow, 74, said that it had been “been the greatest privilege of my life to bring you the news”.As the credits rolled on his final news bulletin, a number of eagle-eyed viewers on Twitter noticed that Snow was the only name listed, having been named as a “voice”, “mentor”, “leader”, “inspiration”, “driving force”,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Sopel
Person
Laura Kuenssberg
Person
Andrew Neil
Person
Fiona Bruce
Person
Kay Burley
Person
Susanna Reid
Person
Cathy Newman
Person
Adam Boulton
Person
Amol Rajan
Person
Matt Frei
Person
Andrew Marr
Daily Mail

'It's been the greatest privilege of my life to bring you the news': Emotional Jon Snow, 74, signs off Channel 4 News after 32 years at helm as he presents final show with host of stars paying tribute to 'broadcasting legend'

Veteran broadcaster Jon Snow has bid farewell to viewers and said presenting Channel 4 News for 32 years has been 'the greatest privilege' of his life. The 74-year-old journalist, the longest-serving presenter in the programme's history, is stepping back from the show after 32 years at the helm. He will...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Princes William and Harry Are "Sick" of Prince Charles Campaigning for Camilla to Have "Full Queen Status"

When Prince Charles ascends to the throne, the current plan is for his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, to become Princess consort. However, there have long been rumors that the heir apparent wants her to become Queen consort instead—rumors that royal biographer Robert Lacey has recently corroborated. What's more, apparently Prince Charles' two sons, William and Harry, are tired of their dad campaigning for Parker-Bowles to be given this higher honor.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Royals Outraged: Meghan Markle Deemed 'Hollywood Laughingstock' Following 'Ellen' Appearance

Weeks have passed since Meghan Markle appeared on "The Ellen Show." But, the talks about what went down during the engagement continue to emerge these days. Sources told the National Enquirer that the former "Suits" actress's stint on the show blew up in her face. Instead of boosting and manifesting the desired image before the public, she has become a "laughing-stock" in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband’s Health Deteriorating? Princes William, Harry’s Feud, Queen Elizabeth’s Health Stresses Future King

Prince Charles' health is, allegedly, deteriorating because of the stress that he's dealing with. Prince Charles’ health has been at the center of public scrutiny especially since he was recently photographed with swollen hands and feet. At one point, his “chronic condition” was dubbed as embarrassing by one publication. While...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Bbc One#Sky News#Channel 4 News Pa#Itv Meridian#Bbc Look East#Newsround
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Accidentally Reveals Never-Before-Seen Pic of Her Great-Grandchildren (Though a Few Are Notably Missing)

Queen Elizabeth is no stranger to publicly releasing portraits of the royal family, but she still saves some pics for her eyes only. Today, the 95-year-old monarch hosted an in-person audience at Windsor Castle, where she presented concert organist Thomas Trotter with the Queen’s Medal for Music. Naturally, photographers captured the moment on camera before sharing the pics for all to see.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Thrilled Prince Charles Is Accused Of Racism? Duchess Wants To Have The Last Word

Meghan Markle is, allegedly, thrilled that Prince Charles was exposed as a racist. Meghan Markle used to have a close relationship with her father-in-law, Prince Charles. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot three years ago, the future king walked Markle down the aisle because her dad, Thomas Markle Sr., couldn’t make it to her wedding.
WORLD
arcamax.com

Queen Elizabeth is in mourning after Duchess of Grafton dies aged 101

Queen Elizabeth is in mourning following the death of one of her most trusted aides. Ann Fortune FitzRoy, the Duchess of Grafton, served as the monarch's Mistress of Robes - a role which put her in charge of all matters relating to the queen's jewellery and clothes, as well as arranging the rota of attendance for ladies-in-waiting, and other duties at state ceremonies - from 1967 until her death on Friday (03.12.21) at the age of 101.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

The Queen's Christmas Photo Display Reportedly Upset Prince Harry

Back in 2019, the queen announced her annual Christmas address via a cozy photo on Instagram, which showcased a display of family portraits that included Prince William and Kate Middleton and their family, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, and, in a glaringly obvious slight, no Prince Harry or Meghan Markle. According to a royal biographer, the move didn't sit well with Harry, who felt "erased" by the fact that his family was deliberately excluded.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Not Qualified To Talk About Mental Health, Royal Commentator Says

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti criticized Prince Harry for speaking about mental health. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are mental health advocates. Just recently, the Duke of Sussex aired his support for those who quit their jobs to prioritize their mental health. However, a royal commentator called him out for his words.
MENTAL HEALTH
BGR.com

This twisted Netflix psychological horror movie has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals are here and you won’t believe how good they are! As we’ve documented on several occasions now, 2021’s lucrative book-to-TV-and-movie adaptation train keeps rolling right along — powered by our incessant need for new streaming content, as well as source material for the big-budget theatrical fare we all enjoy. One of the best recent examples of this is Fever Dream, a Netflix original movie that was just added to the streamer last month. It’s based on Samanta Schweblin’s novel of the same name. And it’s in line with a trend we continue to see...
MOVIES
wfav951.com

Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Removed Harry And Meghan Photo from Broadcast

Queen Elizabeth II allegedly removed Prince Harry and Meghan‘s photo from a 2019 holiday broadcast, prompting the couple’s split from the royal family. The new book “Brothers and Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan,” claims the Queen had a portrait of the couple and their son Archie moved off-camera before recording her 2019 holiday broadcast.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

88K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy