Hochul cuts New York health worker quarantine, defends her response to COVID-19

The Hill
 1 day ago
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced on Friday that the state will reduce the amount of time health care workers must quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hochul made the announcement during a news conference in Albany, N.Y., during which she also defended her state's approach to curbing the spread of the coronavirus, according to The Associated Press.

She said that health care workers who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to return to work just five days after a positive test, as opposed to 10 days, if they are not experiencing any symptoms or their symptoms are getting better, the news outlet reported.

Health care providers who return to work should also not be taking medication or have had a fever within 72 hours and must wear a face mask, Hochul said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday rolled out similar guidance, suggesting that health care workers who test positive for COVID-19 can return to work after spending seven days in quarantine in order to combat staffing shortages.

"Our goal is to keep healthcare personnel and patients safe, and to address and prevent undue burden on our healthcare facilities. Our priority, remains prevention — and I strongly encourage all healthcare personnel to get vaccinated and boosted," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at the time.

