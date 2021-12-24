ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishkill, NY

Inmate attempts to escape Fishkill prison

Mid-Hudson News Network
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEACON – The Fishkill Correctional Facility was locked down on Friday after an inmate attempted to escape the medium-security prison. Sources...

Driver263
21h ago

Why wouldn't you just take off the uniform and put on the clothes and then try to leave? He gotta think things through. Solitary confinement is his next 🛑 stop. 😆.Don't pass go don't collect your commissary straight to jail.

No Sick Bidophiles
1d ago

Dumbass should have at least taken his greens off !! This is about 15 minutes from me .. Guess he was trying to have a free Christmas !! 🎄⛄❄️🤣🤣🤣 He should have just wrote a letter to Hochul she probably would have granted a pardon !! Nothing ceases to amaze me anymore !!

Michael Massaro
20h ago

He should hid those green pants up now he’s going to be hit with an additional charge of attempted escape another 2 years at least

