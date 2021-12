I’m looking for a small-town atmosphere, with open land around it and maybe a body of water nearby. I always said my ideal would be water in the front and trees in the back. I can’t be too far from the family just west of the Chicago suburbs, but I am done with Illinois! It doesn’t matter how many red counties you have, Chicago votes in who they want and we all have to go along with it.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO