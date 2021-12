My church uses a M1 MacBook Air to run propresenter 7. Here recently we started live-streaming to YouTube via OBS. I want to use my iPad Pro to use a secondary screen to have OBS on while having pro7 on the projector screens in the sanctuary and controlling pro7 from the laptop screen. To note also due to the location of our church we are not able to get internet to the church so I am using the iPads hotspot to run the livestream. And because I have to do that I can’t use sidecar. In the past I’ve used duet via I wired connection but for some reason it doesn’t work any more.

