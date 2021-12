GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man is in critical condition after being shot several times on Christmas day in Grand Rapids. The shooting took place at about 3:09 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, in the 1100 block of Cass Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot multiple times near a residence in the area, police said.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO