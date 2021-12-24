ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 in Ohio Friday update: More than 14K new cases, 443 additional deaths

By NBC4 Staff
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, Dec. 24, a total of 1,910,991 (+14,414) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 94,353 (+214) hospitalizations and 11,557 (+17) admissions into the ICU.

Ohio COVID-19 cases reach record-breaking level for third-straight day

ODH reported 443 deaths on Friday bringing the total to 28,720. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The amount of cases reported Thursday is the most cases in one-day ever for the state of Ohio. It was also the third day in a row for a record amount of cases.

New vaccination numbers were not available and were not expected to be updated again until Monday, with health department officials saying that a database vendor would have a multi-day outage. As of Wednesday, 6,937,844 people in the state had at least started the vaccination process.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard on Friday to help hospitals with their pandemic-related staffing shortages.

The 21-day case average is sitting at more than 9,100.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

