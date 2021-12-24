ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

UPDATE: Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon reopen, roads expected closed again tomorrow

By Madison Kimbro, Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SE1gx_0dVSIx9m00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon have now reopened following earlier closures to traffic as snow accumulates in the mountains, according to Metro police.

“Roads have been reopened. Road closures are expected for tomorrow. This will be determined by the number of people visiting and available parking,” according to a tweet by Metro.

“Those with parking or ski passes will still be allowed through on Lee Canyon with the use of chains or 4×4 with snow tires,” according to a tweet by Metro.

People came out to Mount Charleston to have some fun out on the ice this Christmas holiday.

“We cannot go up there because we don’t have the chains for the tires,” Cida Galanek, a visitor said.

Some came prepared, while others who didn’t have snow chains or 4-wheel-drive had to take an alternate route.

“We are putting snow chains on since they are required. Even though we have four-wheel drive, we rather be safe than sorry,” Dana Ordonez, a visitor said.

Even so, many say they knew they wouldn’t be able to get past a certain point and just wanted to drive up and enjoy the scenic views.

“It’s the first time for my kids to come over and they are excited to see snow and we will pay attention to safety and be very careful,” David Sun, a visitor said.

This weekend is expected to be even busier so be prepared and drive a vehicle that will be able to get you up there.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

I-80 Fully Reopened To Some Through Sierra After Days Of Problems From Heavy Snow

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — After a deluge of snow wreaked havoc on Sierra highways, crews are starting to make some headway in reopening roads. As of early Tuesday night, Caltrans says Interstate 80 was back open in both directions for passenger vehicles and essential commercial vehicles. Though the eastbound lanes opened Tuesday afternoon, the westbound lanes remained closed between Colfax and the Nevada State Line due to low visibility and other problems since the weekend. #TrafficAlert:⚠️Westbound & eastbound I-80 now OPEN to ONLY ESSENTIAL COMMERICAL TRUCKS & vehicles.🥳 Permit loads & non-essential commercial trucks are NOT permitted to use the interstate at...
PLACERVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Metro
KGET

Alta Sierra Ski Resort to reopen Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alta Sierra Ski Resort will reopen Wednesday with lifts and the tube park starting at 9 a.m., according to the resort’s Facebook page. Four-wheel drive or chains are required on all vehicles, the post said. The ski resort closes at 4 p.m. Alta Sierra said in the post to take either […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sierra Storm: Avalanche Shuts Down Highway 89; I-80, Highway 50 Remain Closed; Search For Missing Northstar Skier

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — An intense winter storm front, stirring up powerful winds and whiteout blizzard conditions, continued to hammer the Lake Tahoe area early Monday, triggering an avalanche that shut down Highway 89 near Tahoe City and hampering search efforts for a missing Northstar skier. UPDATE: Snowy Sierra Road Travel Nightmare Continues with I-80 Closure, Gridlock on U.S. Hwy 50 Palisades Tahoe Mountain Operations reported the avalanche — on Highway 89 between Tahoe City and River Ranch — around 6:45 a.m. Moments later the popular resort announced it would be closed for the day. “For safety reasons, we will not be open...
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Everything Is Closed At One Point Or Another’: Heavy Snow Makes A Mess Of Sierra Highways

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — Sierra snow has shut down Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada State Line, prompting mile-long delays. It took a half a dozen men to try and get one driver out of the snow “That’s my bad luck,” said the driver. A California Highway Patrol officer manned steering wheel to help get him out of harm’s way, only to inform him that I-80 was shut down. “I was behind him and he got stuck and I decided to help him, and so I get stuck too,” said a man who was helping push the car on the Applegate Boulevard offramp. Near-whiteout...
VALLEJO, CA
KGET

Caltrans warns about snow over Grapevine starting today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans is warning drivers about snowfall that will likely impact the Grapevine over Tejon Pass starting this afternoon. The National Weather Service is forecasting from 1 to 2 inches of snow over Tejon Pass from this afternoon into Tuesday morning. They also warn drivers to expect delays. Caltrans put out a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
kmvt

Roads closed due to bad weather reopen

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department has reopened roads previously closed due to Monday’s inclement weather, according to its 511 page. The snow and wind originally forced roads and highways all over Southern Idaho to close such as U.S. 30 and U.S. Highway 93.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOLO TV Reno

Mt. Rose Highway reopens

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The entire length of Mt. Rose Highway (State Route 431) is now open in both directions, with chains required for all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. However, trucks are still not allowed on the highway from Douglas Fir Drive to Incline Village.
RENO, NV
SFGate

I-80 into Tahoe closed indefinitely due to Sierra snowstorm, avalanche blocks 89

A punishing snowstorm has nearly every conceivable route in or out of the Tahoe area closed indefinitely, Caltrans said Monday. Days of heavy snowfall, gusting winds, whiteout conditions and at least one avalanche have disappeared the Sierra's major highways into the snowy landscape. CHP said Sunday that even its vehicles were having difficulty finding the road.
TRAFFIC
North Denver News

I-70 through Glenwood Canyon will be closed for emergency repairs

Sections of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will be closed to emergency repairs overnight Tuesday after the road was damaged by mudslides in the summer. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, I-70 heading east at Exit 116 from Glenwood Springs is slated to close from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. If the repairs are not completed, the road will be closed again on Thursday.
TRAFFIC
CBS Sacramento

Full Highway 99 Closure In Lodi To Begin Wednesday Night

LODI (CBS13) — Part of Highway 99 in Lodi will see a full closure Wednesday night through Thursday morning as crews raise the Lockeford Street overcrossing to improve vertical clearance. According to Caltrans, all lanes between State Route 12/Victor Road and Turner Road will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday with reopening expected by 5 a.m. Thursday. Detour routes are: Northbound traffic is advised to exit at SR-12/Victor Road, turn right on Victor Road, left on Cluff Avenue, left on Black Diamond Way, right on Beckman Road, then continue north on Beckman until you reach the northbound 99 on-ramp. Southbound traffic is advised to exit at Turner Road to Cherokee Lane, turn east on SR-12/Victor Road and use the southbound 99 on-ramp. Caltrans said the bridge work is to raise the overcrossing to fit the 16-feet, 6-inch standard vertical clearance to avoid high-load strikes.
LODI, CA
8 News Now

8 News Now

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy