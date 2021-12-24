UPDATE: Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon reopen, roads expected closed again tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon have now reopened following earlier closures to traffic as snow accumulates in the mountains, according to Metro police.

“Roads have been reopened. Road closures are expected for tomorrow. This will be determined by the number of people visiting and available parking,” according to a tweet by Metro.

“Those with parking or ski passes will still be allowed through on Lee Canyon with the use of chains or 4×4 with snow tires,” according to a tweet by Metro.

People came out to Mount Charleston to have some fun out on the ice this Christmas holiday.

“We cannot go up there because we don’t have the chains for the tires,” Cida Galanek, a visitor said.

Some came prepared, while others who didn’t have snow chains or 4-wheel-drive had to take an alternate route.

“We are putting snow chains on since they are required. Even though we have four-wheel drive, we rather be safe than sorry,” Dana Ordonez, a visitor said.

Even so, many say they knew they wouldn’t be able to get past a certain point and just wanted to drive up and enjoy the scenic views.

“It’s the first time for my kids to come over and they are excited to see snow and we will pay attention to safety and be very careful,” David Sun, a visitor said.

This weekend is expected to be even busier so be prepared and drive a vehicle that will be able to get you up there.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.