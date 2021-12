Ever since capturing the Presidency back in 2020, there has been a lot of talk about whether or not President Joe Biden will actually run again in 2024. After four years of Trump, Biden considered himself to be a transition president who would lay the foundation for a younger generation to take over. Vice President Kamala Harris is suspected to be frontrunner for the Democratic Party in 2024, while others think someone like Pete Buttigieg would be cut out for the job.

