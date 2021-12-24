ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green County, WI

One man killed, another injured when truck rolls over into field in Green Co.

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2pZf_0dVSIbz200

TOWN OF ALBANY, Wis. — Authorities in Green County say one man was killed and another injured after a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

The Green County Sheriff’s Department says deputies, Albany EMS, Green County EMS, and the Albany Fire Department responded to the area near W2300 County Highway EE just before 4 a.m. Friday for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Authorities say their initial investigation determined a 1999 Ford Ranger was headed east on Highway EE when it drove into the gravel ditch on the south side of the road, before overcorrecting and ending up in the ditch on the north side of the road. The truck then went down an embankment and rolled over before coming to a rest on its roof.

One man was declared dead at the scene as a result of his injuries, while another man was found in the field and taken to Monroe Clinic Hospital by Albany EMS.

Officials have not yet identified the man who died.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department helped reconstruct the crash scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Green County Sheriff’s Department.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Complaint: Woman who fatally hit pedestrian on East Washington Avenue was driving nearly twice the speed limit

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman faces two felony charges stemming from a fatal crash on the city’s east side earlier this year. Janessa Cardenas, 25, was charged Wednesday with second-degree reckless homicide and homicide by vehicle – use of a controlled substance in connection with the crash that killed 37-year-old Ashley Taylor.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

I-94 clears following pile-up caused by icy roads

Interstate 94 is closed from Osseo to Northfield, and traffic is backed up for miles because of multiple crashes, according to Wisconsin State Patrol. Dispatchers say there are “too many vehicles to count,” and that multiple wreckers are on the scene. Tri-State Ambulance says it has several crews en route to help with any injuries. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation…
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Green County, WI
City
Albany, WI
Green County, WI
Crime & Safety
Green County, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Highway 19 cleared at US 151 in Sun Prairie following two-vehicle crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 have reopened at U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash, officials said. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. The Sun Prairie Police Department said two vehicles were involved in the crash. One driver cut in front of another, and...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Green Co#Albany Ems#Monroe Clinic Hospital#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Boscobel man charged in Holmen shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The Boscobel man accused in a Holmen shooting was charged with three felonies Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Wesley J. Dollar, 31, was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony bail jumping.
BOSCOBEL, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Not guilty plea entered for teen charged with hitting police squad car with metal rod

MADISON, Wis. – A not guilty plea was entered Wednesday for a teen accused of hitting a Madison Police Department squad car with a metal rod earlier this month. Eva Phillips-Fondow faces six charges including disorderly conduct and attempted battery to a law enforcement officer. RELATED: Teen charged with attempted battery for allegedly hitting Madison police squad car with metal...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy